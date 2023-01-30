Stepmother who adores pet parrot refuses to help stepdaughter plan wedding after choosing a bird over her child

The owner of a rescued macaw will not be spending a week helping plan her step-child’s wedding after a massive argument over the woman’s pet bird blows up between family members. The bird owner has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong for how she reacted to the situation.

The author starts off by introducing her pet parrot, who she calls a ‘wonderful bird’, but as her macaw is a rescue, the animal has come with ‘a lot of issues’ because its original home wasn’t good.

She explains :

“I've had her for 3 years and since then haven't taken any vacations or trips away as it would be too disruptive for her. She distrusts everyone and is very reliant on her routine. I love her deeply and I'm happy to make sacrifices for her.”

Animal cruelty is an incredibly upsetting situation. Animals who have been mistreated suffer psychologically . Animals who have suffered such a thing may have difficulty trusting others, act out in defense, and be affected for the rest of their life.

With that said, the author’s stepdaughter is planning her wedding, and has asked her stepmom to help her plan it. However, the following interaction didn’t go well :

“They're wanting a huge traditional wedding and she is stressed out of her mind. They live out of state, and she invited me recently to come visit her for a week to help make wedding plans and spend time with their 2yo.”

The author explained that this wouldn’t be possible, citing her parrot as the reason. However, the stepdaughter didn’t take this news well, and was very upset. The author writes in her post :

“She caused a massive fuss with her dad, saying she never got a mother figure and I never accepted her as my full blood daughter and this is the ultimate snub for a silly animal. That I'm cold and emotionless... I feel really hurt and I can tell he agrees with her even though he's refusing to take sides.”

The author concluded that she and her stepdaughter don’t have a close relationship, and that she hasn’t come to visit in about 4 years. The author plans to attend the wedding, but can’t take a week-long vacation just to help babysit her stepdaughter’s 2-year-old.

What do you think?

Is the author crazy to refuse to spend time with family for the sake of a pet bird, especially when it comes to a milestone as big as planning a wedding?

Or is the author a good person for being devoted to the rehabilitation of a mistreated animal, and she’s not wrong for refusing to give up a whole week just to provide free child care?

—

