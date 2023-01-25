Terminally ill grandfather who wants to give $50K of inheritance to granddaughters refused by his estranged adult son

A dying man with significant wealth is divvying up assets, and wishes to leave a life-changing inheritance for his two grandchildren. His estranged son, however, is refusing the money and has written a Reddit post about the situation to see if he’s in the wrong for his choice.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that he is estranged from his father, who left to travel the world 25 years ago. Though the father promised to keep in touch, he failed to keep that promise.

That said, the author’s father is terminally ill, and he has reached out to his son regarding inheritance. The author explains:

“He emailed me to talk on the phone last week and he told me he's dying with Stage 4 lung cancer. We talked a bit about him leaving and he said he doesn't regret his decision because his life was ‘taken from him’.”

Law firm Oratto advises planning out your inheritance distribution long before you believe you may pass away. Estate planning should come into consideration as soon as an individual has any significant asset, not only at an older age.

The author explains that his father expressed his respect for his son, but stated that he ‘didn’t love’ his child, and had ‘no intention’ of seeing him before he passes away.

The dying man, however, did have plans for his granddaughters:

“He is dividing his assets between a few close friends and wanted to leave $25,000 each to both of my kids. He said it's only right that they get this money because they're his only grandchildren.”

The author feels ‘conflicted’ about the situation, and doesn’t want to accept the money. He is especially worried about his daughters ‘having a change of heart’ when it comes to their estranged grandfather, simply because he leaves them a lump sum of money.

He plans to refuse the money out of pure principle.

When it comes to receiving an unexpected inheritance, the American Research Bureau advises taking control of the funds by putting them into savings and using them responsibly. ARB also suggests ‘taking things slowly’ and not making any decisions too hastily.

What do you think?

Should the author absolutely refuse the inheritance, on the simple principle of his father abandoning him and saying horrible things, like he doesn’t love him?

Or should the author remove his personal feelings from the situation, and accept the money without any emotional ties, simply so that he can give his daughters a great headstart in life?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).