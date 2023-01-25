‘Manipulative’ woman fakes tragic accident to ruin 17-year-old’s vacation and 'see if sister still cares about her'

A woman has put her teen sister through the nightmare of a lifetime after faking her own death. The teen has turned to Reddit to find out what she should do about the situation moving forward.

The author, a 17-year-old teenager, fell out with her older sister in September of last year. The siblings have spoken since. The topic of their argument was their mother’s problematic behavior.

The author recently went on a vacation to visit her long-distance boyfriend, however, just a few days into her trip, she received the worst call of her life:

“On the 3rd day of my trip I get a call from my sister that I declined, I didn’t want any drama that always came along with answering her calls and left it alone. I then get a call from her boyfriend who’s freaking out and sobbing, he tells me that my sister had gotten into a head on crash with a truck and died.”

The author was devastated, describing her ‘anguish’ as so severe that she was ‘unable to walk’. She hastily packed her bags, and her father bought a plane ticket to get her home.

Grief is one of the most negative emotions a human being can experience, according to Positive Psychology . Though grief itself is not classified as a clinical condition, it can still prompt mental health struggles and difficulties.

The author’s father picked her up from the airport, and drove them straight to her sister’s house. Upon ringing the doorbell, she received the second biggest shock of her life:

“My sister answers the door with the biggest grin on her face, she says ‘So you do care about me?’. Me and my dad are floored. My dad immediately gets angry and bitter towards her… about how her pulling this isn’t a joke.”

The sister then turned to the author and explained that she pulled the stunt because of their fight months ago. The author argued with her sister that the reason she stopped talking to their mom was due to ‘years of emotional abuse and manipulation’.

Her sister’s choice to fake her own death resulted in the author experiencing the ‘worst seven hours of her life’.

The author concluded her post with:

“Never in my life have I ever felt such grief, sadness, and anguish. I was a mess. I told her I hate her. I’m still getting texts from her and my mom [about how] what I said was rude and how I reacted was unnecessary for a ‘little test’.”

What do you think?

Was this the most horrible thing a person could ever do to another, and the author should seriously consider cutting her sister and mom out of her life for good?

Or was this just a clear sign of her sister crying out for love and attention, and the author should cut the woman some slack for her stunt?

