Passenger in middle seat who drank 80 ounces of water enrages others after using the bathroom 4 times in 3 hours

A man who was trying to avoid getting dehydrated on a flight overcompensated through his extreme water consumption, which ended up making the passengers around him angry. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for what he did.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that he recently flew home for the holidays, and the flight was going to be 3 hours long. The author had heard that you dehydrate two times as quickly on a plane, so he wanted to be extra safe. He explains:

“I packed two 40 ounce water bottles and planned to drink both of them over the course of the flight (should note I'm a pretty big person and an athlete).”

CNN reports that staying hydrated on a flight is good for a person’s health, especially as the filtration system on planes dries out the air quicker. Methods to stay hydrated can include, of course, drinking water, but also using eye drops, and keeping your face moisturized.

He continues that he was trying to be ‘budget-friendly’ so he chose a middle seat, as it was the cheapest option on the plane.

However, the tens of ounces he was drinking while on the flight were going through him rather quickly, which resulted in multiple trips to the bathroom over a short period of time.

This didn’t sit well with the passengers around him, as he explains:

“Each time [I got up], the person sitting on the aisle got progressively annoyed. She was sleeping and I woke her up each time. She would sigh, groan, roll her eyes, etc. whenever I got up. When I used the bathroom for the third time, she asked me if I could try to hold it for the remainder of the flight so she could sleep."

Despite the clear annoyance of the passenger next to him, the author ‘didn’t take her request too seriously’, and continued to drink from his second water bottle.

Things really escalated when he woke the woman in the aisle seat for the fourth time to use the washroom, and she became enraged with him.

“She told me I was rude for not following her request. I told her it was either that, dehydrate, or wet myself and going to the bathroom seemed like the best option.”

Their conflict increased, and a flight attendant came over to help resolve the issue. Though the attendant sided with the author, after his flight he told his family about the situation, and some of them said he was in the wrong to wake a sleeping person in the aisle so many times.

AARP suggests considering airplane etiquette before your flight to make the experience more enjoyable for everyone. Traveling is stressful for most people, and some ways to be courteous are to be sensitive to the seatmates in your aisle, as well as be as not bringing snacks or consumables aboard that may bother others around you.

What do you think?

Was the author fully within his right to drink as much as he wanted, and thus visit the bathroom as much as he needed, since he paid for a seat and was being health-conscious?

Or was he indeed being selfish to have booked a middle seat when he knew that he was going to be drinking 80 ounces over 3 hours?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).