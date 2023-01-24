Married mom of 2 distraught over husband of 9 years’ internet browser history: "It shattered my heart"

Gillian Sisley

A devastated wife has turned to Reddit for advice and support after reading her husband's internet browser history, and wondering how she should move forward in her marriage after her discovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvv7e_0kPsWpdb00
Photo byBrock Wegner from UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author begins by explaining that she's been married to her husband for 9 years, has two children with him. She thought that they had a wonderful life together.

The pair had even introduced another man into their lives to help them 'reconnect' after having children.

The author explains further in her post:

“We had one experience and it was great, but was uncontrollably cut short. So we've opened our minds to the possibility of trying to find a male friend.”

Ethical non-monogamy (ENM) is a growing phenomenon in modern marriages today. ENM consists of polyamory, open relationships, as well as swinging. The key to these relationships is that they are done consensually between both partners in the marriage, according to relationship blog Mind Body Green.

With that said, the author's husband was set to leave for a 10-day work trip in Europe, which was when he asked his wife if it would be alright for him to meet up with another man during his trip.

The author was devastated, and started to cry. Her husband immediately backpedaled and promised that he wouldn't go forward with what he suggested.

However, after her husband had already left for his trip, she checked his internet browsing history only to find that he had created a dating profile for the area he would be in for his work trip.

She had also found that he had put a lot of time into researching services that he could indulge in while he was away.

Her devastation was outlined in her post with:

“So...I'm just here, staring at our little kids, heart broken and hiding it from the world. I don't want our marriage to end, but I feel like this is going to be a very painful process and I just want to be the best mom to our kids and doing that while mending a broken heart is just the hardest thing I've tried to do. I don't know how to tell him I know.”

Psychologists have found that there are long-term psychological effects related to being the victim of infidelity. As indicated by Psych Central, data has shown that infidelity can lead to mental health issues including anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression, and mistrust of future partners.

What do you think?

Should the author make it clear to her husband that she knows about his dirty little secret, and move forward with filing for divorce, as it is clear that he intends to be unfaithful to her?

Or should the author appreciate that her husband is in a place of transition and exploring a new side of his personality, and should support him in this and stick it out?

