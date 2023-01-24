Foster child with special needs chastised by grown adults for having special play tent their children not allowed to use

A mom of 5 has refused to let her nieces and nephews play with her foster child's toys. She has taken to Reddit to find out whether or not she's in the wrong for this rule.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that she and her husband have four children between the ages of 9 and 17, and they've been fostering a 6-year-old little girl, Emily, for almost one year.

Emily has special needs, can get overwhelmed very easily, and will go and hide when this happens. For this reason, the author bought a play tent for Emily, and let her put all of her toys and books inside so that she would have a place to go whenever she feels overwhelmed and needs some time to herself.

The author further explains:

“Nobody is allowed in that tent without Emily’s permission. We have the tent in a corner in the living room. It’s one of the few places where she can’t lock a door and we can see her in the tent from most places in the house.”

Very Well Family details that parents who are parenting a child with special needs must be conscious of their child’s need for compassion and flexibility. Every child will require different support and arrangements to accommodate their unique comfort levels.

That said, the author and her family hosted Christmas this year, and she told Emily to put any of the toys she didn't want anyone else playing with inside her tent.

When everyone arrived for dinner, Emily went into her tent and started to play with her toys. The author explained to her nieces and nephews that the tent was Emily's special place and that they weren't allowed to go inside or play with anything inside the tent.

The children were upset by this, however, their parents were the ones who had a real issue with the rule:

"My siblings approached me multiple times on Christmas and asked why I put something so tempting as a tent full of toys in front of their kids then say they’re not allowed to use it. I explained that the tent prevents Emily from endangering herself.”

Unicef explains that every child with special needs has their own strengths, and places in which they thrive. That said, the outside world may overwhelm or overstimulate them at times, so having a place where they can feel safe is a wonderful way to support their overall mental wellness.

The author was eventually able to lure Emily out of the tent, but then some of the children tried to go inside. That was when she duct-taped the zipper of the tent closed to ensure no one else could go inside it.

Her siblings then left right after eating because they felt that the tent was 'taunting' their kids, and that it was 'unfair' to have it in such a public space.

What do you think?

Is the author just being an awesome foster parent by addressing Emily's special needs and protecting her boundaries and mental health?

Or are her siblings right in that it's unfair of her to have a place space and toys in a public spot that other kids aren't allowed to play with?

