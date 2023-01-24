Teen suffering from autoimmune disease mistreated by frustrated stepmother: "You're manipulating your dad”

A 15-year-old who suffers from health issues is being accused of manipulation by her stepmother. The stepmom has published a Reddit post to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for how she confronted her stepdaughter's behavior.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that she is engaged to a man who has a 15-year-old daughter named Summer.

Summer's mom isn't in the picture, and the teen suffers from an autoimmune disease, which can make her life a little challenging at times.

John Hopkins Medicine describes autoimmune disease as something that occurs when the body’s natural defense system struggles to tell the difference between foreign cells and the body’s own cells. This results in the body’s healthy cells being attacked.

The author laments that, despite her stepdaughter’s health struggles, Summer is still ‘spoiled rotten’ by her father:

“She doesn’t do any chores around the house and I’m not allowed to ask her for help with anything. If she’s being a brat he excuses it because “her medicines cause mood swings” and she can demand all of his attention whenever she wants.”

The author continues that she was recently looking forward to having some quiet time with her fiance, as Summer was meant to go on a school trip for several days. However, the author received word that the 15-year-old ‘wasn’t feeling well and wanted to go home’.

The author told her that she needed to ‘stick it out’, and refused to pick her up. That was when Summer contacted her father, and a massive argument broke out between the father and the author, as she details in her post:

“He didn’t even give me a chance to explain myself before kicking me out of the house and starting the 4 hour drive to the friend’s cabin. When they got home, he told me he needs to rethink our relationship.”

When it comes to disciplining stepchildren, Family Life advises that the stepparent’s actions should only be an extension of the biological parent’s. Thus, it is inappropriate for a stepparent to enforce discipline or make a major decision without consulting the biological parent.

In response to her fiance’s request for her to move out, the author retorted that Summer is ‘manipulating’ him ‘like she always does’, and listed ways that she will ‘use her illness to get what she wants’.

He then told the author not to contact him for a while, because he needs to decide whether or not he still wants to marry her.

What do you think?

Was the author just trying to look out for her partner by putting her foot down with her stepdaughter, since she believes her to be manipulative?

Or did she cross a major boundary by deciding she knows what’s best for the teen, and her fiance should absolutely reconsider marrying her if this is the way she’s going to treat his ill child?

