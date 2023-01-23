Child-free woman horrified after being kicked out of by landlords over surprise pregnancy

Gillian Sisley

A pair of landlords have decided to evict a child-free woman after they got pregnant, and are turning to Reddit to find out whether or not they're in the wrong for this decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVyCN_0kOTpiWh00
Photo byPhoto by Jonathan Borba on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that he and his wife bought a house just a few years ago. To help cover the mortgage payments, they brought in roommates.

Things were going fine with the roommates until the author's wife recently found out that she was pregnant. That was when one of their roommates, Kaitlin, began to make their living situation rather uncomfortable.

The author explains:

“Almost immediately after this, Kaitlin begins making snide remarks about our soon to be child. Things like she should get a discount on rent for putting up with a baby, she’s not going to get any sleep with a baby in the house, etc. The snide remarks became more frequent and rude, e.g., calling us selfish for bringing a child into the world, saying our social lives are going to be over, etc.”

Parents.com explains that there are certainly aspects of having a newborn that disrupt a household. Living with a newborn as a tenant will mean possibly being awoken by crying in the middle of the night, and dealing with a lot of dirty diapers and very overtired parents.

After several months of Kaitlin's ‘rude’ commentary, the couple decided that they were going to evict her. She hadn't signed a formal contract of any kind, so they were legally within their right to ask her to leave.

They gave her a month to find somewhere new to live, but she wasn't prepared to go down without a fight:

"Kaitlin is throwing a hissy fit saying I'm being unfair. That since she pays rent she should have a say in the direction of the household, and that we were selfish for having a kid without even telling our flatmates.”

According to Legal Zoom, renters do have federal, state, and local laws that protect their rights as tenants. These rights include preventing housing discrimination, and ensuring that renters have a safe and clean place to live. With that said, at the end of the day the property is owned by the landlord, and they do have the power and right to formally ask a tenant to leave with due warning.

What do you think?

Are the author and his wife being unfair to their roommate by asking her to leave after she has spent months making rude remarks about their choice to have a baby?

Or is Kaitlin right in that she should have been informed that her landlords were trying for a child, and even though they own the house she should also have had a say in the direction the household was headed?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# housing# economy# pregnancy# lifestyle# child free

Comments / 5

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
133K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Divorced dad who is caring for 9-year-old post-surgery refuses to let ex visit son due to ‘custody agreement’

A man who co-parents his son along with his ex-wife has refused to let his ex help care for their son following surgery, citing their custody agreement as the reason. He has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s in the wrong for this decision.

Read full story
22 comments

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.

Read full story
26 comments

6-months-pregnant surrogate who hates being touched refuses to let clients touch her growing baby bump

A 24-year-old surrogate, who is currently carrying a baby for a married couple, has told the parents-to-be that they’re not allowed to touch her abdomen, which has offended them greatly. The surrogate has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she’s being unreasonable by refusing their request.

Read full story
6 comments

Tactless man who makes fun of 'fat' stranger on subway horrified to realize he was mocking an old friend

A man thought it was funny to take a picture of his friend’s ‘overweight doppleganger’, only to find out the subject of his wisecrack was actually his friend all along. He has now turned to Reddit to ask online users just how badly he’s messed up in this situation.

Read full story
12 comments

New mom of 2-month-old triplets shamed by her partner for 'neglect' after letting babies 'cry it out' indoors

A first-time mother of 3 2-month-old triplets is being accused of abuse by her fiance for taking a minute to herself outside of the home while their three babies cried upstairs. She has written a post on Reddit to find out whether or not she was a bad mom for what she did.

Read full story
12 comments

Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy

A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.

Read full story
338 comments

19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister

A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.

Read full story
292 comments

Estranged son who hasn't seen parents in years pretends not to recognize them at sister's funeral

A man who was abandoned by his parents as a child pretends he doesn’t know who they are while attending his sister’s funeral. He has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not online users believe he was in the wrong or not.

Read full story
33 comments

Terminally ill grandfather who wants to give $50K of inheritance to granddaughters refused by his estranged adult son

A dying man with significant wealth is divvying up assets, and wishes to leave a life-changing inheritance for his two grandchildren. His estranged son, however, is refusing the money and has written a Reddit post about the situation to see if he’s in the wrong for his choice.

Read full story
175 comments

‘Manipulative’ woman fakes tragic accident to ruin 17-year-old’s vacation and 'see if sister still cares about her'

A woman has put her teen sister through the nightmare of a lifetime after faking her own death. The teen has turned to Reddit to find out what she should do about the situation moving forward.

Read full story
38 comments

Passenger in middle seat who drank 80 ounces of water enrages others after using the bathroom 4 times in 3 hours

A man who was trying to avoid getting dehydrated on a flight overcompensated through his extreme water consumption, which ended up making the passengers around him angry. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for what he did.

Read full story
91 comments

Married mom of 2 distraught over husband of 9 years’ internet browser history: "It shattered my heart"

A devastated wife has turned to Reddit for advice and support after reading her husband's internet browser history, and wondering how she should move forward in her marriage after her discovery.

Read full story
94 comments

Foster child with special needs chastised by grown adults for having special play tent their children not allowed to use

A mom of 5 has refused to let her nieces and nephews play with her foster child's toys. She has taken to Reddit to find out whether or not she's in the wrong for this rule.

Read full story
58 comments

Teen suffering from autoimmune disease mistreated by frustrated stepmother: "You're manipulating your dad”

A 15-year-old who suffers from health issues is being accused of manipulation by her stepmother. The stepmom has published a Reddit post to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for how she confronted her stepdaughter's behavior.

Read full story
29 comments

Materialistic stepsister demands that woman pressure grandfather to gift her family heirloom diamond ring

A woman is refusing to pressure her granddad to give an expensive diamond to her stepsister, and has written a Reddit post to find out whether or not she's in the wrong for this decision.

Read full story
6 comments

Pregnant woman bans husband from the birth of his child after his dramatic reaction to unborn baby's gender reveal

A pregnant woman is banning her husband from being present for the birth of their second child, as she details in a Reddit post about how his reaction to learning the gender of their unborn child caused her to make this drastic decision.

Read full story
132 comments

Single mother of baby fuming after boyfriend refuses to pay child support to raise child that doesn't belong to him

A single mother is furious with her wealthy boyfriend for not paying a dime towards the upbringing of her baby, as he isn’t the baby’s biological father. The man has published a Reddit post to find out whether or not he’s in the wrong for his refusal.

Read full story
249 comments

'Unhinged' woman left stranded without a place to stay after girl's trip goes terribly wrong

A woman has been labeled as obnoxious after a girl’s trip at a vacation home takes a dramatic turn. The person who left the woman stranded has taken to a Reddit post to find out if she was wrong with how she reacted.

Read full story
17 comments

New dad roasted by wife for feeding 6-month-old 'unsafe' food despite doctor recommendation

A new father is being criticized immensely by his wife for feeding food she deems as dangerous to their newborn child. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he truly is putting his baby's life at risk.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy