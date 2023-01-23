Child-free woman horrified after being kicked out of by landlords over surprise pregnancy

A pair of landlords have decided to evict a child-free woman after they got pregnant, and are turning to Reddit to find out whether or not they're in the wrong for this decision.

The author starts off by explaining that he and his wife bought a house just a few years ago. To help cover the mortgage payments, they brought in roommates.

Things were going fine with the roommates until the author's wife recently found out that she was pregnant. That was when one of their roommates, Kaitlin, began to make their living situation rather uncomfortable.

“Almost immediately after this, Kaitlin begins making snide remarks about our soon to be child. Things like she should get a discount on rent for putting up with a baby, she’s not going to get any sleep with a baby in the house, etc. The snide remarks became more frequent and rude, e.g., calling us selfish for bringing a child into the world, saying our social lives are going to be over, etc.”

Parents.com explains that there are certainly aspects of having a newborn that disrupt a household. Living with a newborn as a tenant will mean possibly being awoken by crying in the middle of the night, and dealing with a lot of dirty diapers and very overtired parents.

After several months of Kaitlin's ‘rude’ commentary, the couple decided that they were going to evict her. She hadn't signed a formal contract of any kind, so they were legally within their right to ask her to leave.

They gave her a month to find somewhere new to live, but she wasn't prepared to go down without a fight:

"Kaitlin is throwing a hissy fit saying I'm being unfair. That since she pays rent she should have a say in the direction of the household, and that we were selfish for having a kid without even telling our flatmates.”

According to Legal Zoom , renters do have federal, state, and local laws that protect their rights as tenants. These rights include preventing housing discrimination, and ensuring that renters have a safe and clean place to live. With that said, at the end of the day the property is owned by the landlord, and they do have the power and right to formally ask a tenant to leave with due warning.

Are the author and his wife being unfair to their roommate by asking her to leave after she has spent months making rude remarks about their choice to have a baby?

Or is Kaitlin right in that she should have been informed that her landlords were trying for a child, and even though they own the house she should also have had a say in the direction the household was headed?

