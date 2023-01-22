Single mother of baby fuming after boyfriend refuses to pay child support to raise child that doesn't belong to him

A single mother is furious with her wealthy boyfriend for not paying a dime towards the upbringing of her baby, as he isn’t the baby’s biological father. The man has published a Reddit post to find out whether or not he’s in the wrong for his refusal.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by clarifying that he met his girlfriend on an online dating site, and not long after they met they learned she was pregnant.

The two were ‘excited’ to start a family together, and were planning for a prosperous future. However, when the child was born, all of their plans changed, as the author details in his post:

“When the baby was born it was very obviously not mine. I did not sign the birth certificate. I also did not break up with her. But I also told her that I would not be making myself financially responsible for the baby.”

According to Bright Horizons , some of the best ways to know if one is emotionally prepared to have a baby include: they are ready to accept the responsibility, are in a healthy place with their partner, and have a solid plan in place. Financial stability is considered in the factor of planning accordingly.

He continues that the birth of the child changed everything. Though the two had planned to take a year off to raise the child together, when it was clear the author wasn’t the father, he advised that his girlfriend go after the birth father for child support.

The new mother was reluctant to do so, because the birth father and herself were ‘friends’, but still the author pressed with:

“I said I understood but then she had to take full financial responsibility for the kid. I would help her with all the childrearing like changing diapers and feedings and the like but not for paying for any of it. She agreed.”

Unfortunately, after 6 months of maternity leave, the woman ran out of her savings, and started asking for the author’s help in buying necessary baby items such as diapers and formula. He still refuses to do so.

The Washington Post details that it costs about $300,000 USD to raise a child from birth to age 18 . This calculates to about $17,000 per year between basic needs, extracurricular activities, and average costs in today’s economy.

In response to the author’s refusal, his girlfriend called her child’s father and asked for financial support.

He offered a few thousand dollars, but then said he never wanted her to contact him again. It was at that point that she became angry and decided to take legal action against him.

However, this move caused significant waves in the birth father’s life. The author explains:

“So she went after him for child support. His fiancee found out about the whole thing and is thinking of breaking things off. The child support is enough that the baby will be well taken care of and will not affect our finances.”

In response, the birth father called up the author’s girlfriend and accused her of ruining his life. He also accused the author of being able to ‘easily afford to take care’ of the baby, and that the author is in the wrong for ‘dragging the birth father’s life through the mud’.

Even worse, the girlfriend is now upset with the author for not ‘stepping up’ as a father, even though the author states that he loves his girlfriend and the baby, and is happy to raise the child.

What do you think?

Should the author step up entirely and raise the child as if it’s his own, including taking on financial responsibility?

Or is the author absolutely in the right to refuse to pay for a child that isn’t his, and it’s not his fault if the birth father isn’t happy with his child support payments?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).