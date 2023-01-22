'Unhinged' woman left stranded without a place to stay after girl's trip goes terribly wrong

Gillian Sisley

A woman has been labeled as obnoxious after a girl’s trip at a vacation home takes a dramatic turn. The person who left the woman stranded has taken to a Reddit post to find out if she was wrong with how she reacted.

Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that she recently had a girl's trip at her family’s vacation home, and invited a group of girlfriends in their twenties to join.

Taking a vacation with friends can be a tricky business, as outlined by Fit for Travel. Travelers may have different expectations, or boundaries, when it comes to travel arrangements, resulting in high tension.

Originally, an acquaintance named “Jessica” wasn’t meant to come, but because she kept pestering the author for an invite, the author decided to eventually extend an invitation, and also added Jessica to the group chat for planning purposes.

However, it didn’t take long for things to take a sour turn once the acquaintance was included in the planning of the trip, as the author explains:

“Unfortunately, things started to go south the moment she arrived here. Jessica bought a different flight from everyone else and would arrive at 3am. I told her that she could either get a taxi to my house or wait at the airport until 10am when I would drive by to pick [up] everyone else. She was not happy with that.”

The author hoped this would be the only bump along the way, but she was very wrong:

“She then started to complain about our itinerary, how everywhere we picked was too expensive and she felt excluded and judged by the people there. We tried to compromise and did a few touristy things with her, but when we started getting ready to go to a beach club yesterday she threw a fit.”

The author reminded Jessica that she knew the exact itinerary beforehand, as they laid it out (including prices) in the group chat she had joined.

Psychology Today states that the 3 keys to resolving conflict are: vulnerability, accountability, and responsivity. Without these attributes in mind, tensions can spiral into conflict very quickly.

That said, while the ladies were out enjoying the beach, Jessica posted a sob story on social media, which resulted in friends from home texting the author and chastising her. She explains:

When we come back home I’m flooded with messages from our mutual friends asking why I’m being so mean to poor Jessica. Apparently she took it to social media and created a narrative that she’s a victim and we’re bullies.”

The author had a fight with Jessica in regard to the social media posts, and Jessica ended up calling the author some ‘terrible’ names, resulting in her getting kicking out of the author’s home without a place to go.

What do you think?

Was the author too severe to kick Jessica out, even after all of the complaining and the social media posts calling the girls ‘bullies’?

Or was Jessica being a horrible guest, and if she is going to disrespect a gracious host in their own home, then she should rightly be kicked to the curb?

