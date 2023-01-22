New dad roasted by wife for feeding 6-month-old 'unsafe' food despite doctor recommendation

Gillian Sisley

A new father is being criticized immensely by his wife for feeding food she deems as dangerous to their newborn child. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he truly is putting his baby's life at risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lh5rg_0kNRF0bt00
Photo byPhoto by hui sang on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that his son is 6 months old, and he and his wife have been trying to wean the baby off of milk and onto food.

That said, the author indicates that his son wasn't overly interested in making the change, and seems to have issues with the food being presented to him.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that around 6 months old children be introduced to other foods other than milk. Introducing these foods any earlier, such as 4 months, is not recommended.

The author continues that after consulting his pediatrician, and got this advice:

"Our pediatrician said that babies like to eat what their parents eat, so I started sharing food with him."

The author decided to spice up the food so that it was more interesting and tasted better, and would add cinnamon to sweet potato, or garlic powder to carrots. Before adding any seasoning, he would first make sure that whatever he added was safe for consumption.

KidsHealth.org touches on the fact that there are some foods that are dangerous for children to consume before a certain age. Honey is a perfect example of this, with it containing bacteria that can cause infant botulism before the age of one.

The author continues that for the past week, his baby has been eating with him, and has actually been sleeping better because of it. However, when his wife saw that he was adding cinnamon to sweet potatoes, she completely freaked out.

“My wife was furious when she saw me put cinnamon in the sweet potatoes. She said it wasn't safe for the baby and I should never have done that without consulting her. I explained that I did research, but she said that didn't matter, because mother's instincts are more important. I asked what about my instincts, and she said I didn't have any."

She continued to argue that her instincts are important for identifying what is good for their babies and what is not. The author is disappointed, because he was really bonding with his son through this practice.

What do you think?

Was the author truly in the wrong for putting seasonings in the food he was feeding to his babies, even though he did the research and they were safe for consumption?

Or does a mother's instinct trump science and even the recommendation of pediatrician, so those instincts should never be overlooked?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# babies# health# parenting# lifestyle

Comments / 11

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
133K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Terminally ill 5-year-old and family evicted from home after landlord decides to sell their house for $60K over market

A man who has decided to sell a home he inherited 11 years ago is putting a family with a terminally ill toddler in a position that could leave them homeless. He has posted on Reddit about the situation to find out whether or not he is wrong for the choice he’s made.

Read full story
201 comments

26-year-old woman who claims to be infertile ruins baby shower by stealing the limelight from pregnant mother-to-be

A young woman who is telling people she’s infertile for sympathy has been shamed by her husband for stealing attention at someone else’s baby shower. Her husband has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not he was wrong to call his wife out.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman who found long-lost pet cat refuses to return feline to family friend who kidnapped her cat in the first place

A young woman who lost her best friend and pet cat found the cat again on a “Lost Cat” poster. When the cat then found his way home to the woman, she refused to ‘return’ the pet to the neighbour who she suspects stole the cat weeks ago. She has now turned to Reddit to determine whether she is in the right or the wrong.

Read full story
38 comments

Best man and dad of 2 refuses to attend sister's wedding after ‘child-free wedding’ means abandoning wife and kids

A man who is standing in his sister and best friend’s wedding has ultimately refused to attend after he’s told that his two kids are banned from the reception. He has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for his decision.

Read full story
26 comments

Young woman who loves to bake leaves bride and groom without wedding cake after they refuse to pay her

A 25-year-old woman who likes to bake as a hobby refused to make a wedding cake for her brother and his bride after they didn't compensate her for the cake. She has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was justified in her decision.

Read full story
60 comments

Divorced dad who is caring for 9-year-old post-surgery refuses to let ex visit son due to ‘custody agreement’

A man who co-parents his son along with his ex-wife has refused to let his ex help care for their son following surgery, citing their custody agreement as the reason. He has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s in the wrong for this decision.

Read full story
37 comments

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.

Read full story
64 comments

6-months-pregnant surrogate who hates being touched refuses to let clients touch her growing baby bump

A 24-year-old surrogate, who is currently carrying a baby for a married couple, has told the parents-to-be that they’re not allowed to touch her abdomen, which has offended them greatly. The surrogate has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she’s being unreasonable by refusing their request.

Read full story
8 comments

Tactless man who makes fun of 'fat' stranger on subway horrified to realize he was mocking an old friend

A man thought it was funny to take a picture of his friend’s ‘overweight doppleganger’, only to find out the subject of his wisecrack was actually his friend all along. He has now turned to Reddit to ask online users just how badly he’s messed up in this situation.

Read full story
23 comments

New mom of 2-month-old triplets shamed by her partner for 'neglect' after letting babies 'cry it out' indoors

A first-time mother of 3 2-month-old triplets is being accused of abuse by her fiance for taking a minute to herself outside of the home while their three babies cried upstairs. She has written a post on Reddit to find out whether or not she was a bad mom for what she did.

Read full story
42 comments

Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy

A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.

Read full story
451 comments

19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister

A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.

Read full story
420 comments

Estranged son who hasn't seen parents in years pretends not to recognize them at sister's funeral

A man who was abandoned by his parents as a child pretends he doesn’t know who they are while attending his sister’s funeral. He has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not online users believe he was in the wrong or not.

Read full story
52 comments

Terminally ill grandfather who wants to give $50K of inheritance to granddaughters refused by his estranged adult son

A dying man with significant wealth is divvying up assets, and wishes to leave a life-changing inheritance for his two grandchildren. His estranged son, however, is refusing the money and has written a Reddit post about the situation to see if he’s in the wrong for his choice.

Read full story
189 comments

‘Manipulative’ woman fakes tragic accident to ruin 17-year-old’s vacation and 'see if sister still cares about her'

A woman has put her teen sister through the nightmare of a lifetime after faking her own death. The teen has turned to Reddit to find out what she should do about the situation moving forward.

Read full story
52 comments

Passenger in middle seat who drank 80 ounces of water enrages others after using the bathroom 4 times in 3 hours

A man who was trying to avoid getting dehydrated on a flight overcompensated through his extreme water consumption, which ended up making the passengers around him angry. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for what he did.

Read full story
92 comments

Married mom of 2 distraught over husband of 9 years’ internet browser history: "It shattered my heart"

A devastated wife has turned to Reddit for advice and support after reading her husband's internet browser history, and wondering how she should move forward in her marriage after her discovery.

Read full story
94 comments

Foster child with special needs chastised by grown adults for having special play tent their children not allowed to use

A mom of 5 has refused to let her nieces and nephews play with her foster child's toys. She has taken to Reddit to find out whether or not she's in the wrong for this rule.

Read full story
58 comments

Teen suffering from autoimmune disease mistreated by frustrated stepmother: "You're manipulating your dad”

A 15-year-old who suffers from health issues is being accused of manipulation by her stepmother. The stepmom has published a Reddit post to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for how she confronted her stepdaughter's behavior.

Read full story
34 comments

Child-free woman horrified after being kicked out of by landlords over surprise pregnancy

A pair of landlords have decided to evict a child-free woman after they got pregnant, and are turning to Reddit to find out whether or not they're in the wrong for this decision.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy