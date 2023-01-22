New dad roasted by wife for feeding 6-month-old 'unsafe' food despite doctor recommendation

A new father is being criticized immensely by his wife for feeding food she deems as dangerous to their newborn child. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he truly is putting his baby's life at risk.

The author starts off by explaining that his son is 6 months old, and he and his wife have been trying to wean the baby off of milk and onto food.

That said, the author indicates that his son wasn't overly interested in making the change, and seems to have issues with the food being presented to him.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that around 6 months old children be introduced to other foods other than milk. Introducing these foods any earlier, such as 4 months, is not recommended.

The author continues that after consulting his pediatrician, and got this advice:

"Our pediatrician said that babies like to eat what their parents eat, so I started sharing food with him."

The author decided to spice up the food so that it was more interesting and tasted better, and would add cinnamon to sweet potato, or garlic powder to carrots. Before adding any seasoning, he would first make sure that whatever he added was safe for consumption.

KidsHealth.org touches on the fact that there are some foods that are dangerous for children to consume before a certain age. Honey is a perfect example of this, with it containing bacteria that can cause infant botulism before the age of one.

The author continues that for the past week, his baby has been eating with him, and has actually been sleeping better because of it. However, when his wife saw that he was adding cinnamon to sweet potatoes, she completely freaked out.

“My wife was furious when she saw me put cinnamon in the sweet potatoes. She said it wasn't safe for the baby and I should never have done that without consulting her. I explained that I did research, but she said that didn't matter, because mother's instincts are more important. I asked what about my instincts, and she said I didn't have any."

She continued to argue that her instincts are important for identifying what is good for their babies and what is not. The author is disappointed, because he was really bonding with his son through this practice.

