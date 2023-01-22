Woman is desperate to visit terminal ex despite her current husband threatening to divorce her

A woman wishes to see her terminal ex-husband one last time before he passes away, but her husband is threatening to divorce her if she does, and she's turned to Reddit to discover if she's in the wrong.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that she and her ex-husband were happy enough in their marriage, however, he initiated a divorce in 2020 after being told some shocking medical news.

The author details the circumstances more clearly in her post with:

"I never wanted us to divorce but he was the one to initiate because he was secretly diagnosed with a medical condition and said he didn't want to ruin what we had and become a burden."

As touched on by Very Well Mind, most relationships already have a lot of complications of some sort , and this dynamic can get even trickier once a couple chooses to separate. And though divorce can end bitterly or not on great terms, some ex-spouses will still get on well despite choosing to go their separate ways . However, new partners may not entirely understand this dynamic, and may struggle.

She continues that since their separation, she has gotten remarried, but still holds her ex in high regard.

This is why, when he got ‘extremely sick’ and requested to see her one last time before he passed, she wanted to fulfill that wish.

BioMed Central details a study of cancer patients, outlining the stages of 'acceptance' that come along with a terminal illness. Finding closure, and saying goodbye to loved ones, is part of finding that closure before dying.

And so, though the author felt seeing her ex one more time was a wonderful thing to do, her current husband didn't agree:

"[He] got extremely upset with me when I mentioned it to him and threatened to divorce me if I go. I'm 5 months pregnant and feel like I'm seeing a side of my now husband that I never seen before. "

This ultimatum was a real shock to the author, and it was only intensified when her husband called the meeting ‘inappropriate’, and accused the dying man of being ‘manipulative’.

She laments that this will be her ‘last chance’ to see her ex before he passes, and she knows she would feel ‘terrible’ if she didn’t get to see him one last time.

"He called this inappropriate and that my ex was being manipulative. He told me he'd divorce me if I see him but this could be my last chance to say goodbye to him."

She doesn’t want to sneak behind her husband’s back, but she also wants to see her ex one last time.

What do you think?

Would the author be crossing a serious boundary if she insisted on seeing her ex-husband, despite her current husband’s pleas not to?

Or is it wrong of her partner to give her such a severe ultimatum, and she should consider whether or not her husband’s response is reasonable, or borderline toxic?