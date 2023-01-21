Server blasted by her co-worker for ‘losing her $500’ in tips after family party of 6 dines-in

Gillian Sisley

A woman becomes furious with her server co-worker and accuses her of ‘sabotaging’ her after not receiving a tip the size she expected. The server has now turned to Reddit to find out if she truly is the one in the wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZ7qj_0kMm2jcV00
Photo byPhoto by Alexander Grey on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that she works at a restaurant, and it’s not uncommon for her parents to visit the restaurant, sit in her section, and tip her a significant amount because she’s their daughter. Usually, they would leave $100 for her.

Like many other young people similar to the author, Indeed.com confirms that it's common for students to work in restaurants as they’re making their way through school.

She continues that her manager always knew this tipping situation to be the case, and was entirely fine with it. With that said, the manager recently went on health leave, and a new manager named Barb came in and has disrupted everything.

"Unfortunately my manger is out because his wife is sick so he is on leave for 6 months. We have a temporary manager named Barb. Barb is very strict and follows the rules."

Working in the service industry is not an easy task, and it’s often described as one of the more difficult industries, as the pay is often quite low, and working with the public isn’t always a treat.

After 2 weeks, the new manager Barb asked about the customers that would give the author such a hefty tip, and the author clarified they were her parents. Barb didn’t like this, and neither does the author’s co-worker.

"I should also note i have a coworker named Tina who hates that I serve my parents and get a huge tip. She was always complaining to my old manager but he never cared."

With these tensions already in place, the author’s family members were planning to come into the restaurant for a big dinner, and because it was going to be the author’s birthday soon, she expected to get a $500 tip from the family combined. She was excited about this, and had talked to another co-worker about how excited she was.

That said, on the day the family arrived, Barb and her co-worker Tina heard about the massive potential tip, and took action. They made sure the author’s family wasn’t seated in her section, and was instead seated in Tina’s section.

When the group finished eating, they left a $65 tip, which infuriated Tina. She and Barb then corner the author later in the restaurant:

"My parents leave and after the restaurant closes and Tina corners me and screams at me that I cost her 500$. Barb steps in and accuses me of telling my parents not to tip Tina. I try to explain this was a present and Barb scoffs and calls me a liar."

The author feels terrible, because she was sure that Tina was excited to get a 'huge tip'.

What do you think?

Did the author indeed rob Tina of a massive tip that she deserved, since she didn’t make the same amount of cash she expected the author would receive?

Or were Tina’s expectations absolutely delusional, since she shouldn’t feel entitled to receive as much in tips as the author would receive from her family?

