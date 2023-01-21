Desperate man looking for job furious after finding out father has been canceling his applications behind his back

Gillian Sisley

A 23-year-old, who is trying to find his first real job right out of college, learns that his father has been sabotaging his potential job prospects behind his back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csccj_0kMj4gBh00
Photo byPhoto by Wes Hicks on UnsplashonUnsplash

A Reddit post reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek has gone viral with an incredible 37,600 upvotes and 6,600 comments

The author starts off by explaining that her 23-year-old son Aiden just moved back in with her. Her husband wanted their son to move back in with them and offered to let him live rent-free, under the agreement that he would ‘help look after’ his 16-year-old brother who lives with a severe disability.

But after some time, things quite go as planned, as she details in her post:

"Aiden started complaining about needing money and wanted to find a job. My husband was against this and even offered to double his allowance but Aiden was growing tired of staying at home."

Despite his father's complaints, the 23-year-old didn't want to be a caregiver for his brother anymore and started setting up job interviews.

As detailed by Mint Inuit, the next natural step for a young college graduate is to go out into the workforce and try to find gainful employment.

The young man had spent the last year trying to look for a job, but he hadn't received any responses or interview offers, which seemed rather odd to him.

Though most people want gainful employment, securing this can often be easier said than done, and for some young people there are a lot of obstacles to securing a job.

With that said, the author and her son recently learned that her husband is the one to blame for her son not receiving any job interviews, and details how she found out:

"I found out that my husband was behind all the job applications being canceled. He'd wait to Aiden applies then he proceeds to cancel the application by impersonating him and using his email."

The author was absolutely furious with her husband, and he justified his actions by stating that he wanted to make sure 'their younger son was cared for by Aiden', and that if Aiden got a job it would affect the care of his younger brother.

The author decided to rent an apartment for Aiden, and cover the cost until he was able to find a job. Her husband, however, did not react well to her decision to do so.

"My husband was livid when he found out. He called me unhinged and said that I was separating the boys and teaching Aiden to become selfish and care more about a job than family. He also said it was huge decision for me to rent an apartment without even running it with him."

What do you think?

Were the father’s actions understandable, since he was just trying to look out for the care of his youngest son?

Or were his actions entirely self-serving and toxic, and the author should reconsider whether or not she wants to stay married to a man like her husband, who would willingly sabotage their other child?

