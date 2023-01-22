Ex-wife slammed for upstaging the bride of her ex-husband on her wedding day: "You're a show-off"

A divorced woman, who attends her ex-husband's wedding, shows up and wears a flashy red dress that causes a real stir on the big day. She's turned to Reddit to find out if she was in the wrong for what she did.

The author, a divorced mom of 2, starts off by explaining that she and her husband are divorced, and their separation was peaceful and they're on good terms together.

The pair shares three children, and has 50/50 custody of the kids. With that said, her ex-husband recently got married to Stephanie, and the author ‘likes’ the new stepmom of her kids and is pleased that she makes the father of her children happy.

The author's ex-husband initially invited her to the wedding, since she would be dropping their three children off at the venue anyways, and she agreed to attend.

There are a lot of taboos and cultural norms that come along with a wedding. So many, in fact, that it can be hard to keep track of them all.

With that in mind, the author later learned that the bride wasn't happy that she actually took up what was a 'courtesy offer', and that the bride didn't actually want her at the wedding.

Should a person avoid inviting someone to something they don’t actually want them to attend?

When the author dropped off the children on the big day, the bride thanked her for doing so and then ‘brushed her off’. The author then clarified that she would be staying for the reception, and the bride got very upset. When the author reminded her that she had been invited, the bride expressed that she didn't think she would 'actually accept the invitation'.

The author refused to leave and stood her ground, but things got even worse when the bride accused her of trying to ‘upstage’ her on her big day with the dress the author had worn, which was a red lace floor-length dress.

Though the rules of proper wedding conduct may be somewhat gray, The Wedding Avenue states that one of the more understood and agreed-upon rules is that no one is meant to upstage the bride on her big day , meaning that no one should wear white nor should they wear a dress that takes attention away from the bride.

What do you think?

Did the author do absolutely nothing wrong, and since she had been offered an invite the bride can't be mad at her for actually accepting it?

Or should the author have been more gracious and declined the invite, and she definitely made the situation even worse with the choice of dress she wore, clearly wanting to draw attention to herself?