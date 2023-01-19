Mother Refuses to Fund Weddings of Both Sons: "Didn't Like His Wife"

Is it ever justified to treat two children differently?

There are a lot of dreams and ideas that can get wrapped up in planning the ‘perfect’ wedding . However, most people won’t have the exact wedding they would like, simply because they can’t afford it.

It’s becoming more and more common for couples to rely on financial support from family members, in particular parents, so that they can have the wedding of their dreams, or something close-to.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother agrees to pay for only one of her son’s weddings, simply because she preferred one bride over the other.

Is it ever justified to treat two children differently?

A Reddit post published on January 4, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 11,600 upvotes and 2,600 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she has two sons, one of whom is getting married soon, and the other who is already married.

She continues that her youngest son, who is about to get married, is marrying a ‘lovely woman’. The author loved her from the ‘first day’ they met, and described the bride-to-be as ‘very nice and polite’.

The author adds that recently her son and his fiancee were over and were talking about their wedding plans. The author then asked about their plans, but the couple lamented that they were torn between choosing either their dream wedding or their dream honeymoon, because they ‘couldn’t afford both’.

Are there cases when favoritism between children is reasonable?

That was when the author said that they could do both, because she was willing to pay for half of the wedding. Though this may seem like a very generous offer, her eldest son has expressed his upset, accusing his mother of ‘favoritism’, as she refused to contribute to his wedding in any way.

When he flat out asked why she was paying for his brother’s wedding, when she didn’t pay for his, she told him bluntly that she ‘didn’t like his wife and he knows it’. She concluded by saying that she ‘can't be expected to pay for a wedding she doesn’t approve of’.

What do you think? Is a parent entirely justified to decide whether or not they want to fund a child’s wedding, based on how much they like their child’s partner? Or should a parent always treat their children equally, regardless of how well they get along with their child’s partner?