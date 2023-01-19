Man in Wheelchair Kicks Friends Out of Home for Excluding Him from New Year Celebration

Is it ever justified to exclude someone with a disability from a social event?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

The US population is comprised of a variety of people, including citizens who live with a variety of disabilities that affect their mobility, health, or psychological state.

It’s estimated that over 60 million US citizens live with a disability, making up 26% of the overall population.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man who is a full-time wheelchair user kicks friends out of his home for organizing an event that is inaccessible to him.

Is it ever justified to exclude someone with a disability from a social event?

A Reddit post published on January 4th, reported on by Lucy Notorantonio from Newsweek , has gone viral with 7,600 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author starts off by clarifying that he uses a wheelchair full-time, and has several roommates who he lives with. One of the friends also had his boyfriend, James, staying with them.

He goes on to explain that his friend group of 8 decided to ‘ring in the New Year’ at a local eatery, and extended an invite to him. It was one of the boyfriends of a friend, James, who chose the restaurant, and because they live in a ‘small town’ there are only 3 options.

James chose the only vegetarian option. However, the establishment wasn’t accessible for wheelchair users, and for that reason, the author couldn’t go and ended up spending the New Year alone at home.

Should accessibility be considered when it comes to planning an event?

When his friends returned home, with his roommates among them, he kicked out James for choosing a restaurant that wasn’t wheelchair accessible. James insisted that he couldn’t go to any of the other spots because he’s a vegetarian, so choosing a non-vegan restaurant would have been ‘excluding’ him in the same way.

The author argued that a dietary choice is not comparable to a physically limiting disability, and that if they’d chosen a wheelchair-accessible restaurant that James didn’t want to eat at, he at least could still have been present with the group.

What do you think? Were these friends horrible and discriminatory for agreeing to go to a restaurant that was inaccessible to their friend in a wheelchair? Or is this just a reality of life, and things won’t always be as convenient as we hope they could be?