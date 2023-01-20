Child Blinded in One Eye After Allergic Reaction to Bug Bite

Gillian Sisley

This is a work of creative non-fiction. All events in this essay are true to the best of my own memory and personal experience.

I once went blind for a day from a mosquito bite, and it’s something I’ve never forgotten.

I was never a girly girl growing up. My role model was my older brother, 4 years my senior, and I wanted to do everything he did and be just like him.

A good example of this is that every time he was going on adventures with his friends, I wanted to join. I also exclusively wore his hand-me-downs, which worked out great for my parents' bank account. I, of course, wasn't thinking of that fact… I just really liked the dinosaur sweatshirts that he got to wear. I thought they were the coolest.

And being a tomboy had a few perks for me. Though to my mother's great dismay, this meant I never wanted to wear friendly dresses, it also meant that I was excited to go on camping trips with my dad, my brother, and friends.

I have very fond memories of spending afternoons catching frogs around our campsite and naming them, only to release the frogs at the end of the day, and try to find them again the next morning.

Though I loved ‘the Great Outdoors’, the Great Outdoors did not love me back. Especially when it came to bug bites, I would not be a happy camper. As a child, I was fairly allergic to bug bites. I wouldn't go into anaphylaxis, but I would swell up to a surprising and uncomfortable degree that was unlike anyone else I knew.

Of course, I was used to mosquito bites while camping. Most mornings I would wake up with a few new bites that I'd acquired throughout the night. They would be swollen, hard as a rock, and incredibly itchy. I just learned to suck it up and deal with it.

But one morning in particular, I woke up with an incredibly nasty surprise. During the night, I received a mosquito bite in a spot I didn't think was possible. A mosquito had bitten me on the eyelid, and when I woke up, my eyelid was so swollen that I couldn't open it at all.

Even as a 7-year-old child, the audacity of this mosquito really pissed me off. This is one of the places that have the least amount of blood supply in the human body. And yet, this mosquito bit me on the eyelid, causing it to swell up so badly that I was blind in one of my eyes for an entire day.

I can still see the looks of shock on the faces of my brother and his friends. I can also still see the tentative horror on my own father's face as he looked upon me and wondered, for the first time, whether my bug bite allergy actually could actually result in anaphylaxis. To his great dismay, we were on a remote campsite of a national park, where access to medical services was unlikely.

Thankfully, I didn't go into anaphylaxis. My eyelid became less and less swollen as the days went by, and I was able to see out of my eye again.

Of all the bug bites I’ve received in my life, and swollen up from, this remains the one I am angriest about still to this day, out of the pure principle of how unjust it was.

What do you think? Should children with bug bite sensitivities be restricted from too much time outside? Or are bug bites just a reality of life, and parents should still let kids be kids?

