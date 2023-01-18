Man Horrified After Earwig Shoots Out of Nose on Family Vacation

This is a work of creative non-fiction. All events in this essay are true to the best of my own memory and personal experience.

It's not uncommon during the summertime for my parents to go away and rent a house somewhere for a week or two. They will then invite my brother and I, and our spouses, to come stay.

There is a cottage owned by a family friend, in particular, some distance away that my parents enjoy renting every summer for about 2 weeks.

Family members from England have come to stay, other family friends and loved ones, and my husband and I even spent a week there just before getting married to unwind and relax before all of the wedding festivities took place.

With that said, this cottage is also located in a more rural area, meaning that there are a lot of bugs and critters to deal with. Mostly, we are contending with mosquitoes, but sometimes we come up against another sort of insect.

This was the exact case that happened to my father when, as he was going about his regular morning routine, he had a rather unpleasant surprise from a multi-legged critter.

For context, my father has had sinus issues his entire life, and so he uses a device to clear out his sinuses every morning into the sink.

Well, one morning, he cleared out his sinuses only for something black to shoot out into the sink bowl. Upon closer inspection, he realized that the thing that had blew out of his nose was a dead earwig.

My father is a well-humored man, so rather than being absolutely disgusted by the situation, he found the humor in it. He especially enjoyed explaining the story to those of us in the kitchen who were eating our breakfast.

While I appreciate my father's ability to find the bright side of any situation, I wasn't the only one that was put off from eating the food in front of me following his detailed telling of the story.

I think it's safe to say that for most people the idea of an earwig crawling up your nasal cavity and then suffocating up there can be classified as an absolute nightmare.

I certainly know it is for me, and ever since this happened to my father, I have to make sure all creepy crawlies in my bedroom are squashed before I go to sleep. Otherwise, I will lie there and stare at the ceiling, imagining some multi-legged bug climbing into my body.

What do you think? Is the fear of an insect climbing into your mouth or nose a practical one? Or is this such an unlikely situation that it’s not even worth giving a second thought to it?