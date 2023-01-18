12-Year-Old Devastated After 'Cruel' Uncle Laughs at Handmade Present

Should adults always support a child who is learning a new craft?

Part of growing up and being a kid is trying out a lot of different hobbies and figuring out one's interests. It's not uncommon for children to dabble in arts and crafts at some point in their lives.

As they grow, a child will practice their hobbies more and more, gaining a skill level the more they spend time on it . But as with anything, when someone is starting out, they likely won't be that good at their craft.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an uncle is gifted a craft that his niece spent a lot of time working on, and she is devastated when he laughs hysterically at the gift she's given him.

The author begins by explaining that he has a 12-year-old niece who is really into arts and crafts. Leading up to the holidays, she approached the author and told him that she had a surprise gift for him.

That said, when the author opened the gift from his 12-year-old niece, he discovered that it was a crocheted animal that, in his words, 'looked REALLY REALLY bad'.

In response to seeing the gift, the author ‘burst out laughing’, and couldn't stop himself from laughing hysterically for 10 minutes straight. He excused himself so that he could compose himself.

What is the fastest way to destroy a child’s confidence?

However, at that point, the damage was done, and when the author rejoined his family, his niece was crying and being consoled by her parents. He tried to apologize for laughing and claimed he loved the gift, but she called him a ‘liar’ and then got more upset when she said that she 'sucked at art'.

He continues that despite trying to apologize time and time again, his niece avoided him for the rest of the party. He did his best to display the gift in the living room to convince her he liked it, but his wife also thought that it was really ugly, and requested that he hide the gift from now on.

What do you think? Was the author's response to receiving his niece's handcrafted present understandable if it really did look as bad as he says? Or was it cruel of him to burst out laughing, no matter how ugly he thought the crocheted animal was, because his niece obviously put a lot of work into making it for him and was very proud of it?