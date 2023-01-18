‘For the Sake of the Kids’: Parents on the Verge of Divorce Refuse to Sleep in the Same Bedroom

This is a work of creative non-fiction. All events in this essay are true to the best of my own memory and personal experience.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

When I was in elementary school, I had a best friend. We'll call her Mary. Every other weekend, we were having sleepovers at each other's houses, and would spend hours doing arts and crafts, watching movies, and playing games.

Because I spent so much time at Mary's house, I noticed some very significant differences between her home life and my own.

I myself came from a very stable household where my parents were—and still are to this day—happily married, and routinely showed affection to one another in front of my brother and I.

Mary's parents, however, always had a cold sort of indifference between them that felt very off to me, though I could never put my finger on why.

One of the biggest surprises for me was one day when we were walking down the hallway to Mary’s bedroom, and we passed a room that often had its door closed. This was the first time I was able to peek inside.

When I looked in, I saw a small, dark room with a single bed inside and a small dresser. I thought this odd, so I asked my friend about it.

Her response was, 'Oh, that's where my dad sleeps'.

At 8 years old, I didn't know what to make of that, because my parents slept in the same bed, in the same bedroom, and they always had my entire life. I don't think there was even one night in their marriage when my father was banished to the couch.

Obviously, relationships are very complex, and they look very different from one couple to another. But I remember the resounding feeling of something being ‘off’ or 'not quite right' when comparing this situation to what I knew to be ‘the norm’, aka. my own parents' healthy and happy marriage.

About 10 years later, things made more sense. Within the month of my friend Mary graduating high school, her parents got divorced. She would later explain to me that when they sat her down to tell her and her sister, they explained that they had been emotionally separated for close to a decade, but wanted to stay together for their kids until they graduated school.

It's 20 years later, and I still remember looking into that tiny and dark bedroom, with its unmade single bed, and feeling both suffocated and sad.

This was my first of many introductions when it comes to the realities of how difficult married life is, as well as the staggering statistics of how 40% of marriages in the US end in divorce .

Some marriages end with a bang, while others spend a decade dying a slow and painful death. Though I know there was no resentment between Mary's parents once they separated, and they are still on friendly terms to this day, this was my first experience of witnessing an unhappy marriage playing out in front of me, and it has left a significant mark.

What do you think? Should couples entirely avoid sleeping in separate bedrooms, as this is an impending sign of divorce? Or is every couple different, and in some cases, separate bedrooms for a married couple is a great idea?