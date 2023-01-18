In-Law Refuses to Stop Calling New Mom by 'Insulting' Nickname

Is calling someone by a nickname they don't like considered harassment?

There are a lot of complex relationships in life, but none are as complicated as the in-law relationship .

It is especially common for mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law to butt heads, facing issues of raising children, establishing boundaries, and navigating other tricky dynamics .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which in-laws refer to a woman by a nickname that she doesn't like, and refuses to stop.

A Reddit post reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek has gone viral with an incredible 27,200 upvotes and 3,400 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she recently spent the holidays with her in-laws, and for Christmas, they gifted her husband items related to his hobbies.

With that said, they gifted the author items that were related to being a mom. She uses the example that they got her matching outfits to go along with her toddlers, making her feel like they were trying to dress the children as if they were her dolls.

She continues on to say that it seems the only identity they now see for her is as a mother, and that they refer to her exclusively as 'Mama', which she absolutely hates.

Is a woman’s purpose more than just to be a mother?

At her wit's end, the author eventually asked her sister-in-law, ‘You know my name is Carmen, right?’ Her sister-in-law laughed and said ‘of course’. The author then requested that her in-laws stop calling her 'Mama', considering they don't go around calling her husband 'Papa'.

Her mother-in-law ultimately apologized, justifying her actions by saying that she was just excited to be a grandmother and never really thought that there was any issue.

What do you think? Is it entirely reasonable that society links a woman's value and identity almost entirely to whether or not she's a mother? Or are there bigger societal and cultural issues at play here that need to be more openly discussed, and the disparity between how mothers and fathers are treated needs to be addressed more frequently in family dynamics?