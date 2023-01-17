Father Shamed for $3K Disparity Between Presents for Daughter versus Son

Are there ever cases where it's okay to treat children differently?

With the holiday season now finally behind us, many children are making use of the gifts their parents have given them, or are coming to terms with some complicated feelings related to their family members .

Though there are a lot of different parenting styles, psychologists can agree across the board that showing favoritism to one child over the other is psychologically damaging not only to the least favored child, but also to the child who is being favored.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father is slammed for gifting $4,000 worth of gifts to his daughter for Christmas, while only gifting $800 worth to his son.

A Reddit post published on January 4th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with an incredible 18,600 upvotes and 6,000 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that he has two children—a daughter and son. With that said, over the Christmas holidays, he gifted his daughter $4,000 worth of gifts, as she had recently bought a house and some ‘unexpected’ costs had popped up.

With that in mind, he openly admits that the gifts he gave to his son totaled $800 in value, leaving a disparity between the gifts at $3,200.

The author continues that while his daughter no longer lives with them, his son still does. And while the son didn't say anything on Christmas Day, once his sister went back to school he communicated to his father that he was hurt by the 'disparity in value of the gifts' given to his sister and himself.

Do certain milestones require preferential treatment?

The author explained to his son that the gifts they had given to the son were tailored more to his interest, and justified the $3,200 difference in gifts as his sister had just passed a 'big life milestone' where money is more important to her right now than sentimental items.

This justification, however, did not sit well with the son, and he expressed that it was 'still hurtful' because it made him feel like his parents were more proud of a sister than they were of him.

What do you think? Should children be treated equally in all situations, including gift-giving over the holidays? Or are there different milestones in life that warrant different treatment of children?