Man Refuses to 'Share Underwear' with Severely Pregnant Wife

When a couple decides to make the commitment of marriage or a lifelong partnership , they are signing up to share many aspects of life together.

With that said, every person is still an individual and will have their own personal boundaries based on their preferences .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman who is 8 months pregnant borrows her husband's underwear, and he gets incredibly upset with her.

Are there certain things couples should never share?

The author starts off by explaining that she is 8 months pregnant

The author starts off by explaining that she is 8 months pregnant, and has found that none of her underwear fits anymore because her belly has gotten so big.

She goes as far as to explain that her current underwear is so uncomfortable that it will leave her with ‘small cuts and friction burn rashes’.

Out of curiosity, she recently tried on her husband's boxers and found that they were the ‘most comfortable thing that she had ever tried’ wearing before. She then asked her husband if she could wear some of his boxers until the baby arrives.

How much should a pregnant person be expected to sacrifice?

Though he agreed at first, she states that he seemed a little weirded out. However, a few days later he got very upset with his wife for wearing his 'best-quality underwear'.

The author apologized, not realizing that she was taking his most preferred pairs, and explained to him that she was just picking the pair off of the top of the pile in his drawer. That said, her husband was so upset with her that he told her she 'wasn't allowed' to borrow his underwear anymore.

What do you think? Is it entirely reasonable for the husband to make this boundary and refuse to let his wife borrow his boxers, even though her own underwear makes her so uncomfortable? Or does this refusal to share seem rather unreasonable, considering his wife is already sacrificing a lot of her comfort by carrying their child in her body for 9 months?