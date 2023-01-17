'Bored' Man Pressures Wife into Fostering Child She Doesn't Want

Gillian Sisley

Is it ever appropriate to pressure a partner into being a parent?

Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

The choice to become a parent is not one that should be made without serious consideration. And it is certainly not something that should ever be forced on another person.

Whether someone chooses to adopt, foster, or give birth to a child naturally, there are a lot of responsibilities and sacrifices that they have to make when they decide to have a child.

These realities were highlighted in recent online posts in which a man tries to pressure his spouse into fostering a child when she's not on board with the situation.

Is it ever appropriate to pressure a partner into being a parent?

A Reddit post published on January 4th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek, has gone viral with 5,200 upvotes and close to 1,000 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she and her husband currently have two children who are now legal adults, and are both in college. One of them is even in law school.

Though she loves being a mother, she also admits that she is enjoying having her ‘newfound freedom’, and being able to spend her free time doing the things that she loves.

And now that her children are in school, the author is able to indulge in skiing and taking plenty of vacations. These are things she wasn’t able to indulge in while her kids still lived at home.

Should a person ever take responsibility for a child out of boredom?

However, her husband is not adjusting as easily to being an empty nester, and he finds himself very ‘bored’ these days. For that very reason, he has proposed to his wife that they foster a child.

The author is entirely against this idea, because she wants to keep enjoying living life on her own terms after having raised her own children. However, her husband won't stop 'badgering' her about fostering a child.

What do you think? Is it entirely reasonable that the husband try to convince his wife that they should foster a child since he's struggling to adapt to a home without children? Or is it never a good idea to try and force the raising of a child on a spouse who is against the idea?

