US Teachers are Burnt-Out After Decades of Lacking Administrative Support and Increased Instances of 'Abuse'

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

Teachers in the United States often face a range of difficulties and challenges in their work. Many report experiencing high levels of stress and workload, as well as feeling unsupported by their school administration.

In addition, teachers frequently encounter verbal and physical abuse from students and parents, which can have a negative impact on their well-being and job satisfaction.

These issues are believed to contribute to the high levels of burnout and turnover among teachers, as many feel that they cannot continue to work in an environment that is so challenging and stressful.

Online videos are exposing the hardships of teachers.

A series of TikTok videos featuring teachers sharing their experiences of quitting their jobs due to threats, abuse, and depression have gone viral on the platform. The videos, which have been viewed millions of times , have sparked a conversation about the difficulties and challenges faced by teachers in the United States.

Many of the teachers who have shared their stories on TikTok reported experiencing verbal and physical abuse from students and parents, as well as feeling unsupported by their school administration.

Others cited the high levels of stress and workload associated with teaching as contributing factors to their decision to leave the profession.

One teacher who quit after just two years in the classroom told Newsweek that she had experienced multiple instances of verbal abuse from students, including being called crass names.

She also reported being threatened by a student who told her they were going to "beat her up." This teacher said that she had received little support from her school administration when she reported these incidents, and that she had ultimately decided to leave the profession because she felt that her safety was at risk .

Should martyrdom just be expected as part of the job description of a teacher?

Another teacher, who quit after five years in the profession, described feeling overwhelmed and burnt out due to the high levels of workload, without adequate compensation. She said that she was often required to work outside of her contracted hours, and that she was expected to deal with disciplinary issues and other problems on her own, without sufficient support or resources.

The videos have prompted widespread discussion and debate on TikTok and social media, with many people expressing support for the teachers and calling for greater support and resources for those working in the education sector.

Some have argued that the difficulties faced by teachers are indicative of wider problems within the education system , including underfunding and a lack of support for teachers and students, causing dedicated teachers to ultimately decide to leave the profession.

What about the verbal and physical abuse experienced by teachers?

There have also been calls for more to be done to address the issue of verbal and physical abuse against teachers. Some have suggested that stricter disciplinary measures should be put in place for students who engage in this type of behavior, while others have argued that parents should be held accountable for the actions of their children.

There is also a need for better training and support for teachers to help them deal with challenging situations and to provide them with the tools they need to manage their own well-being.

Overall, it is clear that the challenges faced by teachers in the United States are complex and multifaceted. While addressing these issues will not be easy, it is essential that steps are taken to support teachers and to create a more positive and supportive environment for them to work in. By doing so, it may be possible to retain more teachers in the profession and improve the quality of education for students across the country.