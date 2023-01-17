US Teachers are Burnt-Out After Decades of Lacking Administrative Support and Increased Instances of 'Abuse'

Gillian Sisley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T63oq_0kHD24hl00
Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

Teachers in the United States often face a range of difficulties and challenges in their work. Many report experiencing high levels of stress and workload, as well as feeling unsupported by their school administration.

In addition, teachers frequently encounter verbal and physical abuse from students and parents, which can have a negative impact on their well-being and job satisfaction.

These issues are believed to contribute to the high levels of burnout and turnover among teachers, as many feel that they cannot continue to work in an environment that is so challenging and stressful.

Online videos are exposing the hardships of teachers.

A series of TikTok videos featuring teachers sharing their experiences of quitting their jobs due to threats, abuse, and depression have gone viral on the platform. The videos, which have been viewed millions of times, have sparked a conversation about the difficulties and challenges faced by teachers in the United States.

Many of the teachers who have shared their stories on TikTok reported experiencing verbal and physical abuse from students and parents, as well as feeling unsupported by their school administration.

Others cited the high levels of stress and workload associated with teaching as contributing factors to their decision to leave the profession.

One teacher who quit after just two years in the classroom told Newsweek that she had experienced multiple instances of verbal abuse from students, including being called crass names.

She also reported being threatened by a student who told her they were going to "beat her up." This teacher said that she had received little support from her school administration when she reported these incidents, and that she had ultimately decided to leave the profession because she felt that her safety was at risk.

Should martyrdom just be expected as part of the job description of a teacher?

Another teacher, who quit after five years in the profession, described feeling overwhelmed and burnt out due to the high levels of workload, without adequate compensation. She said that she was often required to work outside of her contracted hours, and that she was expected to deal with disciplinary issues and other problems on her own, without sufficient support or resources.

The videos have prompted widespread discussion and debate on TikTok and social media, with many people expressing support for the teachers and calling for greater support and resources for those working in the education sector.

Some have argued that the difficulties faced by teachers are indicative of wider problems within the education system, including underfunding and a lack of support for teachers and students, causing dedicated teachers to ultimately decide to leave the profession.

What about the verbal and physical abuse experienced by teachers?

There have also been calls for more to be done to address the issue of verbal and physical abuse against teachers. Some have suggested that stricter disciplinary measures should be put in place for students who engage in this type of behavior, while others have argued that parents should be held accountable for the actions of their children.

There is also a need for better training and support for teachers to help them deal with challenging situations and to provide them with the tools they need to manage their own well-being.

Overall, it is clear that the challenges faced by teachers in the United States are complex and multifaceted. While addressing these issues will not be easy, it is essential that steps are taken to support teachers and to create a more positive and supportive environment for them to work in. By doing so, it may be possible to retain more teachers in the profession and improve the quality of education for students across the country.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# School# Education# Teachers# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 14

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
134K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Greedy Man Demands Friend of Wife Share Job Referral Bonus: “That’s Just How It Is”

How should a work bonus be divvied out when awarded?. When it comes to getting a new job, there are sometimes perks that come with completing the hiring process. Among these sorts of perks can include a bonus or increase in income.

Read full story
3 comments

9-Year-Old Twin Suffers Serious Allergic Reaction After Playing Prank on Pregnant Stepmother

Is a person at fault if they were tricked into an honest mistake?. Being a stepparent is not an easy job, and anyone who is choosing to marry a person who already has children needs to do some serious research on what this role would mean for them.

Read full story
11 comments

Mother Refuses to Fund Weddings of Both Sons: "Didn't Like His Wife"

Is it ever justified to treat two children differently?. There are a lot of dreams and ideas that can get wrapped up in planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. However, most people won’t have the exact wedding they would like, simply because they can’t afford it.

Read full story
8 comments

Man in Wheelchair Kicks Friends Out of Home for Excluding Him from New Year Celebration

Is it ever justified to exclude someone with a disability from a social event?. The US population is comprised of a variety of people, including citizens who live with a variety of disabilities that affect their mobility, health, or psychological state.

Read full story
24 comments

Child Blinded in One Eye After Allergic Reaction to Bug Bite

This is a work of creative non-fiction. All events in this essay are true to the best of my own memory and personal experience. I once went blind for a day from a mosquito bite, and it’s something I’ve never forgotten.

Read full story
1 comments

Man Horrified After Earwig Shoots Out of Nose on Family Vacation

This is a work of creative non-fiction. All events in this essay are true to the best of my own memory and personal experience. It's not uncommon during the summertime for my parents to go away and rent a house somewhere for a week or two. They will then invite my brother and I, and our spouses, to come stay.

Read full story
3 comments

12-Year-Old Devastated After 'Cruel' Uncle Laughs at Handmade Present

Should adults always support a child who is learning a new craft?. Part of growing up and being a kid is trying out a lot of different hobbies and figuring out one's interests. It's not uncommon for children to dabble in arts and crafts at some point in their lives.

Read full story
7 comments

‘For the Sake of the Kids’: Parents on the Verge of Divorce Refuse to Sleep in the Same Bedroom

This is a work of creative non-fiction. All events in this essay are true to the best of my own memory and personal experience. When I was in elementary school, I had a best friend. We'll call her Mary. Every other weekend, we were having sleepovers at each other's houses, and would spend hours doing arts and crafts, watching movies, and playing games.

Read full story
2 comments

In-Law Refuses to Stop Calling New Mom by 'Insulting' Nickname

Is calling someone by a nickname they don't like considered harassment?. There are a lot of complex relationships in life, but none are as complicated as the in-law relationship.

Read full story
41 comments

Father Shamed for $3K Disparity Between Presents for Daughter versus Son

Are there ever cases where it's okay to treat children differently?. With the holiday season now finally behind us, many children are making use of the gifts their parents have given them, or are coming to terms with some complicated feelings related to their family members.

Read full story
7 comments

Man Refuses to 'Share Underwear' with Severely Pregnant Wife

Are there certain things couples should never share?. When a couple decides to make the commitment of marriage or a lifelong partnership, they are signing up to share many aspects of life together.

Read full story

'Bored' Man Pressures Wife into Fostering Child She Doesn't Want

Is it ever appropriate to pressure a partner into being a parent?. The choice to become a parent is not one that should be made without serious consideration. And it is certainly not something that should ever be forced on another person.

Read full story
2 comments

Bridezilla Refuses to Let Stepdad Walk Her Down the Aisle at Wedding

Should a stepparent ever be considered to be a ‘parental’ figure at a wedding?. According to The Knot's 2020 Real Weddings Study found that couples spend an average of $1,400 on flowers, $2,600 on a wedding venue, and $4,400 on a wedding photographer.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman Who Suffered 6 Miscarriages Devastated After Sister Announces Pregnancy at Family Dinner

Is it wrong to discuss a successful pregnancy in front of someone who has suffered a miscarriage?. Suffering a miscarriage can be a devastating experience for a person, as it often involves the loss of a much-wanted pregnancy and the hopes and dreams associated with it.

Read full story
28 comments

Non-Vegans Can Refuse to Cut Out Meat and Dairy While Still Eating More Ethically

Is it truly possible to eat ethically while still being an omnivore?. Eating ethically has become a hot topic in recent years, with more and more people looking for ways to make their diet more sustainable and compassionate. But with so much information out there, it can be tough to know where to start.

Read full story
5 comments

'Ungrateful' Woman Furious Over 'Cheap' Engagement Ring After Proposal

Should people get a say over what their engagement ring looks like?. For a lot of women, they envision the day that they will get engaged. And many of them have rather particular tastes when it comes to the ring they want to wear.

Read full story
33 comments

Grandma Furious After New Mom Tells Her She 'Can't Have Sleepovers' with 4-Month-Old

Should grandparents get a say in how their grandchildren are raised?. There are many milestones that a person reaches in life, and for those who have experienced most of these milestones, becoming grandparents is usually one they really look forward to.

Read full story
40 comments

Widow Furious with Divorced Cousin After Making Competiton of Who is 'Grieving' More

Are some forms of grief more significant than others?. Every person is different, and with that in mind, every person is struggling with their own difficulties. Though each form of struggle and hardship is valid in its own right, there are some that can arguably be classified as worse or more difficult to deal with.

Read full story
5 comments

Man Bans 'Wasteful' Girlfriend of Brother from Showering in His Home

Should a person ever control how the amenities in their house are used?. As the cost of living around the world increases, this means that households everywhere are receiving bigger bills for utilities than ever before.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy