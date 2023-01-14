Woman Who Suffered 6 Miscarriages Devastated After Sister Announces Pregnancy at Family Dinner

Gillian Sisley

Is it wrong to discuss a successful pregnancy in front of someone who has suffered a miscarriage?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7HVX_0kEvuXsb00
Photo byKateryna HliznitsovaonUnsplash

Suffering a miscarriage can be a devastating experience for a person, as it often involves the loss of a much-wanted pregnancy and the hopes and dreams associated with it.

Data from the CDC shows that the rate of miscarriage among women aged 20-24 is 10-13%, while the rate among women aged 35-39 is 20-25%.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman who has suffered a handful of miscarriages is furious with a family member for announcing her own successful pregnancy.

Is it wrong to discuss a successful pregnancy in front of someone who has suffered a miscarriage?

A Reddit post published on December 29, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek, has gone viral with 13,100 upvotes and 6,800 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she and her partner were planning to announce their pregnancy to their family, despite knowing that it would upset a family member who had suffered several miscarriages.

She clarifies that she and her partner had "discussed at length" how to approach sharing the news of their pregnancy with their family, including her sister-in-law, who had lost multiple pregnancies in the past.

Despite this, the couple decided to announce the pregnancy at a family Christmas gathering by wearing T-shirts that said "baby on board."

Should a pregnancy ever be hidden?

The sister-in-law became upset upon learning the news and later sent a message to the author's partner, expressing her disappointment and claiming that the announcement had "ruined" her and her partner's Christmas.

The situation highlights the complex and often difficult dynamics that can arise within families when it comes to pregnancy and fertility, and serves as a reminder of the importance of sensitivity and consideration when it comes to sharing news that may be sensitive or potentially hurtful to others.

What do you think? Is the author absolutely in the wrong for announcing her own successful pregnancy, knowing her sister’s hardships? Or is it wrong for the sister to expect others to keep their own life milestones a secret just to appease her?

