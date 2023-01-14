Non-Vegans Can Refuse to Cut Out Meat and Dairy While Still Eating More Ethically

Is it truly possible to eat ethically while still being an omnivore?

Eating ethically has become a hot topic in recent years, with more and more people looking for ways to make their diet more sustainable and compassionate . But with so much information out there, it can be tough to know where to start.

Here's a guide to eating ethically, covering everything from meat and dairy to animal welfare and sustainability:

First, let's start with meat.

While it's true that meat can be a valuable source of nutrients, it's also a major contributor to climate change and environmental degradation . One way to reduce your impact is by choosing meat from animals that have been raised in a more sustainable and ethical way.

This includes looking for labels like "grass-fed ," "pasture-raised," and "free-range," which can indicate that the animals have been treated better and have had a more natural lifestyle.

You can also try incorporating more plant-based proteins into your diet, such as beans, nuts, and grains.

When it comes to dairy, the same principles apply.

Look for labels like "grass-fed" and "organic," which can indicate that the cows were treated better and were not given hormones or antibiotics . You can also try dairy alternatives, such as almond milk, coconut milk, and soy milk, which produce lower greenhouse gas emissions .

What about animal welfare?

Animal welfare is another important consideration when it comes to ethical eating. Look for labels like "Animal Welfare Approved " and "Certified Humane," which can indicate that the animals were treated well and had a good quality of life.

You can also support organizations that work to improve the lives of animals, such as farm sanctuaries and animal rights groups.

Always look for sustainable products.

Sustainability is another key factor to consider when eating ethically. Look for labels like "Fair Trade," which can indicate that the food was produced in a way that was fair to workers and had a minimal environmental impact.

You can also try to reduce your food waste by planning your meals, buying only what you need, and using up leftovers.

Is it worth it to change to more ethical eating?

Overall, there are many different ways to eat ethically, and the best approach will depend on your personal values and priorities.

By considering factors like animal welfare, sustainability, and the environment, you can make choices that align with your beliefs and make a positive impact on the world.