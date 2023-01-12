Widow Furious with Divorced Cousin After Making Competiton of Who is 'Grieving' More

Are some forms of grief more significant than others?

Photo by Sandra Seitamaa on Unsplash

Every person is different, and with that in mind, every person is struggling with their own difficulties .

Though each form of struggle and hardship is valid in its own right , there are some that can arguably be classified as worse or more difficult to deal with.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a newly divorced woman chastises her cousin, who is recently widowed, for arguing that her loss is more significant.

Are some forms of grief more important than others?

A Reddit post published on December 30th, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek , has gone viral with 15,200 upvotes and 4,700 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that, unfortunately, last year she suffered from a miscarriage, which she describes as the 'worst moment in her life'.

This caused a real rift in her relationship with her husband, and they just recently finalized their divorce last month. The author is devastated that this happened, but she's leaning on the support of her friends and family during this difficult time.

That said, at Christmas dinner with the family, many relatives were checking in on her and 'asking if she was doing okay'. She expresses that this made her feel 'very loved'.

Is everyone's suffering valid and worthy of acknowledgment?

She then noticed her cousin, A, who seemed reserved and ‘did not speak to anyone’. The author clarifies that A's fiance passed away recently. When A got up to get herself a drink, the author then asked if she could grab one for her as well.

This request wasn't received well, with A getting upset and going off on the author saying that it's ‘unfair’ for her to expect everyone to ‘fawn’ over her, when ‘no one cares about A’ or the fact that her fiance passed.

The author then expressed to her cousin that they were 'all doing their best', and though she's sorry that A feels that way, there isn't a 'grief competition' going on, so she can't reasonably be mad at the author.

The author later received messages from family members saying that what she said to her cousin was absolutely 'awful'.

What do you think? Is the author being completely cruel to A with what she said, and needs to recognize that some forms of suffering or more traumatic and difficult? Or is she right in that there isn't a competition for who is grieving more, and certain struggles aren't more important than others?