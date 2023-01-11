Man Bans 'Wasteful' Girlfriend of Brother from Showering in His Home

Should a person ever control how the amenities in their house are used?

As the cost of living around the world increases , this means that households everywhere are receiving bigger bills for utilities than ever before.

These extra costs can put a real strain on a person, not only financially but also mentally . Anyone operating on a budget has to be a lot more conscientious about how they're using their amenities and home.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man bans his brother's girlfriend from showering at his home, due to what he describes as her privileged and wasteful behavior.

A Reddit post published on January 3rd, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,400 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins by explaining that he has his own place, and his brother recently moved in with him after finishing high school.

With that said, now that the brother also lives with the author, the brother's girlfriend visits more frequently, and will routinely stay the night as she currently lives with her parents.

The author goes on to explain that he recently ‘got sick and lost his job’, and hadn't put away much savings so he wasn’t prepared for this. For this reason, his ‘circumstances have changed’ and he has to be a little more conscientious about his spending.

He adds that while his brother pays half of the rent, he doesn't cover any of the utilities. This was an agreement they made so that his brother could save up to then go on and find his own place.

However, each time the brother's girlfriend stays over, she will take 30-minute long showers, which has ‘spiked the water and electricity bills’ that the author is solely responsible for paying for.

How long is too long to spend in a shower?

For this reason, the author has told his brother's girlfriend that she's no longer ‘allowed’ to shower at their place, because they can't afford the extra-long hot showers that she takes every day.

The author's brother was very offended that he banned his girlfriend from using the shower, and is now not speaking to the author.

What do you think? Is the author entirely within his right to decide who gets to use the amenities in his home, considering he's footing the bill? Or is it just rude and inconsiderate for him to put limitations on his brother's partner as to what she can and cannot do in his house?