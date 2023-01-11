'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Move Out of Apartment After Roommate Gets Engaged

Who gets first dibs on an apartment when a roommate wants to live alone?

Housing these days is incredibly expensive, and there is a significant lack of it for many people, resulting in housing issues around the world .

For most millennials, housing is so inaccessible and sparse that they are forced to live with roommates , even when they can afford to live all on their own.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman gets engaged to her boyfriend over the holidays, and the couple begins harassing the woman's roommate to move out so that they can have the apartment to themselves.

A Reddit post published on January 1st, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with an incredible 24,400 upvotes and 2,100 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she's lived in her apartment for 4 years. She had one roommate for the first two years, and for the last two years, she's lived with her current roommate V, a 32-year-old woman.

Though everything was going fine with V, her roommate got engaged over the Christmas holiday, and approached the author with an interesting demand.

V and her new fiance have asked the author if they can take over her lease, and requested that she find a new place 'as soon as possible' so that they can live together.

Is it ever fair to kick someone out of their own home?

The author outright refused this request, reminding V that they had already agreed months ago that V would move out with her boyfriend when the lease came up for renewal again, because the author was ready to live on her own, and could afford to do so.

The author also pointed out that she had been living in the apartment two years before V ever moved in, and since her name was on the lease she gets first dibs on the space.

While V acknowledged the conversation they'd had, she argued that she and her new fiance had been looking for apartments and all of them were ‘too expensive’.

The author continues to refuse to leave, and V and her fiance have been ‘harassing’ her for days, and have even encouraged their friends to do the same.

What do you think? Should the author do the kind thing and move out so that the newly engaged couple can have their own space together? Or is the couple completely delusional to think that it's reasonable to kick the author out of her own home when her name is on the lease, and she was there several years before the roommate even moved in?