Woman Regifts 'Ungrateful' Boyfriend's 1K Laptop Christmas Present to Sister

How do you find the perfect gift for someone?

When buying a gift for a loved one, whether it's for Christmas or a birthday, it can sometimes feel really difficult figuring out what the right present is to give them.

In some cases, loved ones will be very clear about what they need or want, making this process easy. In other cases, a person is left to guess or make what they believe to be the best decision .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman purchases an expensive laptop for her boyfriend, and when he isn't fully satisfied with it, regifts the laptop to her sister out of spite.

A Reddit post published on December 31st, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek , has gone viral with 7,700 upvotes and 3,300 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she wanted to surprise her boyfriend with an expensive gift this Christmas, and purchased him a 'brand new laptop'.

She adds that he's been complaining about his current laptop for a while now, stating how he wanted to 'upgrade it to a newer model'.

Because her boyfriend was mostly complaining about the speed of his current laptop, she thought that it made sense to buy the same model he had, which was a MacBook Pro, but just get the latest version.

Should a person always be grateful for a gift they receive?

The author adds that she's ‘not much of a tech person’, and she didn't ask many questions about what he needed nor did she ‘do any research’, so she thought a MacBook at $1,300 would be more than sufficient.

That said, when her boyfriend opened the gift on Christmas he was excited until he saw the specifications of the device. He expressed that he was ‘disappointed’ because he couldn't get his work done on such a ‘slow machine’, and that he'd have to return it to get the model that he needed.

The author was angry with him for his response, and out of spite decided to re-gift the laptop to her sister, who is a college student and could ‘really use laptop like this’. She feels that it wasn't ‘fair’ that he didn't appreciate her gift, and she wanted to make sure the laptop went to someone who would ‘really appreciate it’.

Her boyfriend is upset with her for not understanding that he needed a laptop with certain specifications, and that swapping it for another model would have been easy enough to do.

What do you think? Was the author totally justified to regift the laptop she got for her boyfriend to another person when he wasn't as excited about it as she was? Or is she in the wrong here, considering she admitted that she didn't do much research on what he needed, and it's totally reasonable for him to suggest returning it for a model that fits his specifications for the work he does?