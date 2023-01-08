Man Demands 'Wealthy' Wife Pay for Massive Family New Year Dinner with Inheritance

How should a person’s inheritance properly be used?

There are plenty of ways that a person can come into money, and one of the more unexpected and also sadder ways this can happen is when a loved one passes away and leaves an inheritance.

To know where wealth is meant to be dispersed after a person passes away , there is usually a will involved that designates who exactly will gain property, funds, and the like.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman inherits her mother's wealth, and her husband isn’t short of ideas for how to spend the money.

How should a person’s inheritance properly be used?

A Reddit post published on January 1st, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with an incredible 43,900 upvotes and 5,800 comments.

The author begins by explaining that, unfortunately, her mother recently passed away. Along with her mother's passing, she was left a large sum of money.

Ever since inheriting from her mother, her husband has been 'making countless suggestions' of how she could spend it, as well as expecting her to cover many surprise expenses he brings along.

The author has still been grieving the loss of her mother, and hasn't really decided yet what she wants to do with the money, but that hasn't stopped her husband from trying to pressure her to spend it.

Who gets the final say of how a person spends their money?

The final straw was when the author went out for dinner with her husband's family on New Year's Eve, and while seated she learned from her husband that he expected her to 'pay for everyone at the table' with her 'inheritance pocket'.

The author was livid, but rather than showing her reaction she just stood up and paid for her own food and beverages, and then made her way out of the restaurant.

Her in-laws and husband were shouting after her to ‘come back’, but she still left. When her husband returned home at 3:00 a.m., he yelled at her that she was ‘pathetic’ for walking out on his family when they were relying on her to pay for the food.

He accused her of ‘humiliating’ him and his family with what she did.

What do you think? Should the author have just sucked it up and paid for all of the meals, despite not being asked beforehand if she wanted to do so? Or did she give her husband and his entitled family their just desserts, and she in no way was obligated to pay for everyone's meals?