'Pro-Bullying Trend' on TikTok Worries Users After 'Mean' Videos Go Viral

The National Center for Education Statistics states that around 20% of students in the United States report being bullied at school.

Similarly, a study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that victims of bullying are at increased risk for depression , anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

These realities have come into play after a new TikTok trend has grown in popularity on the platform, which to some critics is being labeled as a ‘pro-bullying’ campaign.

A recent trend on TikTok that promotes bullying and harassment has been widely condemned by users of the platform. The trend, which involves creating videos that mock or belittle others, has been described as "pure evil" by TikTok users and has sparked outrage among social media users.

The trend has seen TikTok users creating videos that mock others for their appearance, personality, or other perceived flaws. Some of the videos have involved users pretending to bully or harass others in order to get a reaction or to gain views on the platform.

The trend has been met with widespread condemnation, with many TikTok users stating that it is ‘unacceptable’ and that it has no place on the platform.

Are TikTok trends just innocent fun, or do they have the potential to cause harm?

One of the main criticisms of the trend is that it promotes a culture of bullying and harassment , and that it could encourage others to engage in similar behavior.

Many TikTok users have called on the platform to take action against those who participate in the trend, arguing that it is harmful and that it goes against the values of the platform.

There has also been a backlash against those who have participated in the trend, with many users stating that they are disgusted by the behavior and that they do not want to be associated with those who engage in it.

Some users have even called for a boycott of the platform in response to the trend , arguing that it is not a safe or welcoming place for everyone.

Overall, the trend has sparked a debate about the role of social media platforms in promoting a culture of bullying and harassment.

What do you think? Are social media users these days too sensitive, and need to grow a backbone? Or is there nothing funny about bullying or harassment of any kind, and should absolutely be called out?