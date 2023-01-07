Woman Furious After 'Invasive' Mother-in-Law 'Breaks into House' to Clean

Should in-laws always have a key to their children's home?

Navigating in-law relationships can be incredibly complicated, with 20% of daughters-in-law reporting that they're unhappy with their relationship with their mother-in-law.

With that said, though a person gets to choose who they marry, they don't get to choose the extended family that comes with their spouse and often have to figure out how to get along with all those other people .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother-in-law breaks into her son's home when he's on vacation with his family so that she could clean it without permission.

A Mumsnet post published on December 28th, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek , has collected over 460 comments on the platform.

The author begins by explaining that she, her husband, and children went away for Christmas and though there were clothes all over the house, their home ‘wasn't actually dirty’.

With that said, she adds the important detail that her parents-in-law have a set of keys to their home ‘in case of an emergency’.

The night before the family was set to leave, her mother-in-law was over at the house and she kept reassuring them that they 'didn't need to worry about cleaning' before they left, because they probably 'wouldn't have time to do it'.

She then assured the author that she would do some cleaning while they were away. The author declined her offer for her to clean, insisting that it wasn't actually dirty, there was just clutter around that she would deal with when they got back.

Does anyone ever have the right to enter another person’s house without permission?

Fast forward a week, and the author returned home with her family only to find that their home had been cleaned somewhat. While the author was ‘grateful’ and thanked her mother-in-law, she's now uncomfortable with the concept of the in-law being in their home without their permission.

She also worries that her mother-in-law now thinks she's a 'dirty cow', and is concerned that the next time they go away her mother-in-law might enter their home again without their permission.

What do you think? Should in-laws always have a key to their child's home, and be free to enter whenever they please? Or are homes meant to be a private and sacred space, and what the mother-in-law did in this situation was a massive invasion of privacy and stepping over boundaries?