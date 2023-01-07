Groom Irate After ‘Estranged’ Sister Refuses to Be Bridesmaid and 'Boycotts' Wedding

Gillian Sisley

Should a groom and bride's wishes always be respected for their big day?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFiWn_0k6lgh7q00
Photo byPhoto by AMISH THAKKAR on UnsplashonUnsplash

The average wedding in the United States costs about $30,000—This life milestone is a very expensive venture.

With that number in mind, it's understandable that grooms and brides can get very fixated on the details of their very special day, even to the point of offending others.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a groom is furious with his sister for refusing to be in his wedding party, and accuses her of trying to sabotage his wedding.

A Reddit post published on December 29th, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek, has gone viral with 7,800 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author begins by explaining that she is 13 years younger than her brother, and that they are ‘not close at all’.

In fact, she suspects that he would have 'preferred to remain an only child', and thus has resented her for her existence her whole life.

In the 8 years that her brother has been with his partner, she only met the woman two times, and despite this, the bride has asked the author to be one of her bridesmaids.

Should family always attend a wedding they've been invited to?

Before accepting the request to be in the wedding party, the author asked the bride if the only reason she was being asked to be a bridesmaid was that the groom was her brother.

The author explained to the bride that she was basically asking a 'stranger' to be in her wedding 'for the sake of appearances'.

She then told the bride that she appreciated the offer, but she couldn't accept it and she also ‘wouldn't be attending their wedding’. The bride then ‘freaked out’ at her, claiming that if she didn't attend the wedding it would 'overshadow their day'.

The author was shamed by her parents as well, and told that even if she wasn't going to be in the wedding party she should at least attend the wedding.

What do you think? Should the author still attend the wedding, since her brother is getting married and this is a big moment for him, even if they're not close? Or is she fully within her right to decide whether or not she attends, considering her brother has always resented her for existing?

# Relationships# Family Conflict# Family# Culture# Lifestyle

