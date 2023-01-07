Professional Organizers Insist on Decluttering After North Americans Continue to Drown in 'Stuff'

With the start of the New Year, many people are looking for ways to give themselves a fresh start.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

Clutter has been shown to have a negative impact on mental health, causing feelings of stress, anxiety, and even depression. It can be overwhelming to be surrounded by clutter and it can make it difficult to relax and feel at peace in your own home.

One way to ensure your mental well-being is by reorganizing your life and getting rid of the stuff you don't need. Here are three uncommon tips to help you get started:

Use storage bins with clear lids.

Storage bins can be a great way to declutter and organize, but it can be hard to remember what's inside when you can't see through the sides. Try using storage bins with clear lids so you can easily see what's inside without having to open them up.

This can save you time and effort when you're looking for something specific, and it will also help you keep track of what you have.

Use the "one in, one out" rule.

One way to prevent clutter from building up again is by implementing the "one in, one out" rule .

Essentially, this means that for every new item that you bring into your home, you must get rid of an old one. This helps to keep the amount of stuff in your home at a manageable level and can prevent clutter from taking over again.

Clean up your digital space.

We often think about reorganizing our physical space, but don't forget about your digital life. Take some time to go through your computer and phone, deleting old files and documents that you no longer need.

Unsubscribe from emails that you no longer read, and tidy up your desktop by creating folders to store important documents. By decluttering your digital space, you'll not only be able to find things more easily, but you'll also be able to focus better when you're working.

Clean your space, clean your mind.

While these tips may not be the most common advice when it comes to reorganization, they can be incredibly effective in helping you get a fresh start in the New Year.

By decluttering your digital space, using clear storage bins, and implementing the "one in, one out" rule, you'll be well on your way to a more organized and clutter-free life. So, use these tips and start the New Year with a fresh and clean space.

What do you think? Is it important to declutter your home and space? Or is this all just a woo-woo practice that people shouldn't really bother with?