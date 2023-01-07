Professional Cleaners Refuse to Use Outdated Cleaning Practices After Chemical Poisoning Concerns

Using chemical cleaning products can be dangerous for both your health and the environment.

Many of these products contain harmful chemicals that can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin, leading to a variety of health problems such as respiratory issues, allergies, and even cancer.

These chemicals can have negative impacts on the environment when they're washed down the drain and enter waterways. It's important to be cautious when using chemical cleaning products and consider using safer, natural alternatives whenever possible.

Here are 3 natural cleaning products to switch to that may seem small, but can make a big difference in your life in the New Year:

Use vinegar to clean your windows.

While store-bought window cleaners can be effective, they can also be expensive and full of chemicals. A cheap and natural alternative is to use a mixture of equal parts water and vinegar to clean your windows .

Not only will this solution leave your windows streak-free and sparkling, it will also help to remove any stuck-on dirt or grime. Plus, the acetic acid in vinegar is a natural disinfectant, so it will kill any germs on your windows as well.

Invest in a good microfiber mop.

If you're tired of getting down on your hands and knees to scrub your floors, it may be time to invest in a good microfiber mop. These mops are made with super-absorbent fibers that can pick up dirt and grime with just a few passes. Plus, they're easy to use and require minimal effort to clean your floors.

Simply rinse the mop head under running water, wring out the excess, and you're ready to go.

Use baking soda to freshen up your carpets.

If your carpets are looking a little worse for wear, try using baking soda to bring them back to life .

Simply sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda over your carpet, let it sit for at least an hour (or overnight if you can), and then vacuum it up. The baking soda will help to absorb any odors and leave your carpets smelling fresh and clean.

On your way to a cleaner, healthier home in 2023.

Incorporating these cleaning tips into your routine can help to make your life a little easier and a lot more organized in the New Year. while also keeping you healthier, And who knows – you may even find that you enjoy cleaning a little more when you're using natural, effective products that won't break the bank.

So here's to a happy and healthy New Year, filled with sparkling windows, clean floors, and fresh-smelling carpets!