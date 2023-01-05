Woman Furious After Husband 'Upstages' Her at Family Bake-Off

Is it ever justified for a person to make their partner look bad?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

Marriage is one of the most sacred relationships to exist in the world, and the purpose of it is to work as a partnership and view your spouse as equal .

However, like any other relationship out there, there’s a chance for things to become toxic and potentially harm the mental health of someone involved in the relationship.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man goes out of his way to ‘upstage’ his wife in front of his family, thus embarrassing her.

Is it ever justified for a person to make their partner look bad?

A Reddit post published on December 21, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 16,500 upvotes and 4,600 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that he and his wife have a ‘tradition’ each holiday season of baking cookies with friends and family.

That said, his wife tends to take on most of the duties of making cookies. She will make the dough in advance, and then will let people decorate them. He continues that his wife wasn’t able to take part this year, so he ‘took the lead’ in the entire tradition and event.

The wife was ‘sad’ that she wouldn’t be able to join the annual holiday cookie-decorating event. But the author then told her that he was ‘more than capable’ of baking the cookies. His wife wasn’t convinced, and ‘wished him luck’ with the operation.

Is it wrong to try and ‘upstage’ their spouse?

The author then admits that though he tried his best, and ‘ran drills to make the process as efficient as possible’. Once the bakeoff came around, he explains that the family and friends were ‘beyond efficient’, and were able to make ‘at least 5 times’ the number of cookies from usual.

When the wife arrived home, she was upset to see the number of cookies that had been made, because she believed they ‘tasted weird’ and had lost their quality. She then accused her husband of trying to ‘upstage’ her and ‘embarrass’ her in front of their loved ones. The author swears he wasn’t trying to do so.

What do you think? Is it clear the author was trying to prove himself and make his wife look bad by doing ‘better’ than her at the bake-off? Or was he just making an honest effort, and it wasn’t his intention to embarrass his wife?