Woman Devastated After Finding 18-Year-Old Adoptive Son Who Passed in His Sleep

How does a person process significant grief?

Life is never straightforward, and it will always come with bumps in the road, as well as significant events and traumas .

Understandably, some people may struggle significantly with processing a severe trauma, and may never actually recover from what has happened to them.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother details how she finally found her son who she put up for adoption, only for him to tragically pass away not long after.

The author begins by explaining that when she was 21 years old, she gave up a child for adoption.

The author begins by explaining that when she was 21 years old, she gave up a child for adoption. She came to this difficult decision after considering the dysfunction of her family, as well as her lack of security with education, finances, and support.

The author felt that she was ‘destined to fail’ as a parent at that point in time, so she went ahead and selected the people she wanted to raise her child, with the agreement of an ‘open adoption’.

Though the adoption was an open one, she didn't end up speaking to her son, Michael, until his 18th birthday, when they had a conversation over the phone. The author was excited to reconnect with the child she'd given birth to, but she was advised to let her birth son ‘control the pace of the relationship’. She would send him little text messages on his birthday and Christmas, and it was 2 years ago when he finally asked if they could meet in person.

How does a person choose what's right for their child in this messy world?

The author describes the day that she met Michael as ‘the most beautiful day of her life’. She was able to hug him, and learn more about him. However, just 3 years after their first and only meeting, Michael tragically passed away in his sleep.

It’s now 10 years later, and the author still struggles with the loss of her birth son, and not being able to see him grow up and live his life to the fullest. She explains that the holidays in particular are especially hard, with Christmas being the worst of them all.

What do you think? Does grief ever truly go away and we come to fully heal in life? Or do we just learn how to live with grief and tragedy, and it will always be with us as a constant reminder?