Mother Regrets Name Chosen for Daughter After Association to Medical Condition

Though there are a lot of decisions to make when a couple is expecting a new baby to arrive in their lives, one of the more difficult ones is choosing a baby name .

It's quite common for a couple to go back and forth on a name they both agree upon, and that sometimes makes finding the perfect name a difficult chore .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother comes to regret the name she chose for her daughter, and is worried that she's ruined her life because of it.

A Mumsnet post published on December 13th, reported on by Jack Beresford for Newsweek , has collected over 210 comments on the platform.

The author begins by explaining that she has a daughter who is 8 years old and is named ‘Alexia’. The author has come to regret it and worries she’s ‘ruined’ her daughter’s life forever.

She and her husband had quite a bit of trouble choosing a name, but they ultimately landed on one. When they Googled the name, they didn't find any alternative or negative meaning to it.

With that said, though the author was familiar with the term dyslexia, she and her husband were not aware that ‘ Alexia’ is also a medical term for limited reading comprehension as a result of significant brain injury, damage, or trauma.

How much research should a person do before they give their child a name?

With their daughter now 8 years old, the author says that she is ‘constantly obsessing’ over the name choice, and that she's read a lot of backlash online against parents who have given their child that very name.

Though she wants to change the name, her daughter ‘loves it’. The little girl is unaware of the ‘negative connotations’ of it but will eventually find out someday.

What do you think? Did the author absolutely ruin her daughter's life by giving her the name that she did? Or is this just an unfortunate situation, and there's no way the author could have predicted the name association?