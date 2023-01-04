Educator Struggles to 'Afford Life's Hardships' on Minimum Wage Contract Salary

Are teachers grossly underpaid for their work?

Being an educator is one of the most honorable and important jobs that there is in modern-day society.

With that said, unfortunately, educators often do not get the recognition they deserve , and are underpaid substantially for the amount of work and difference they make in their students' lives.

This exact situation with highlighted in a recent online post in which an educator is struggling to afford basic survival on her current salary, and is stuck in a contract with a school that refuses to pay her more than minimum wage.

An online account published on January 3rd, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has been picking up traction the last few days.

The author begins by explaining that she's an ‘instructional assistant level 1’ at an elementary school, and this is the second term that she's been in this position.

She adds that she has a master's degree in management, and works alongside two other instructional assistants who ‘don't have a degree’. Despite this, she has still been paid $12.00 per hour for both school years.

The author just recently signed a new contract at her school under the hopes that she would be paid more. Though her education qualifies her for ‘much higher pay’, she is still stuck in a contract that will 'fine her $2,000-$4,000 if she quits working at the school'.

How are educators meant to survive?

She continues that her wage is currently not livable at all, and her income is not enough to make ends meet. She figures that she needs to change jobs for a higher salary, however, she feels ‘stagnant’ and stuck in her contract.

The school refuses to raise her pay without an education degree, however, she feels she's not being treated fairly as she has a master's degree, which is a ‘much higher degree than most of the other employees’, but she is being paid at the very bottom of the pay scale.

What do you think? Are educators incredibly important and should be compensated properly for the value of the work they're doing? Or is someone in the position of the author fully within their right to go find another job, and just because she has a master's degree doesn't mean she's entitled to higher pay?