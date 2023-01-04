Man Livid After 'Petty' Wife Doesn't Wake Him Up to Catch Flight

Who should be responsible for ensuring they arrive somewhere on time?

Experts say that the best marriages are ones that are built on a foundation of trust and partnership . With that said, some people can take the idea of partnership and skew it a little bit.

Partnership in essence means that there is an equal effort put into a relationship . However, some may choose to see partnership as their spouse doing things for them, while not reciprocating those actions.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man is incredibly angry with his wife for not waking him up so that he could get to the airport on time, and blames her for missing the flight.

A Reddit post published on December 30th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,300 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

The author begins by explaining that her husband was meant to spend Christmas with his family, and he didn't invite her to join him because (according to him) she 'doesn't have the same level of respect' for him as his family does.

She continues that her in-laws treat her husband like he's ‘royalty’ by giving him gifts and calling him their ‘heir’. In general, they just give him 'Prince level treatment' as their way of showing affection.

The author, on the other hand, sees her husband as an equal, and doesn't treat him as if he's more important than she is. For this reason, her in-laws and husband have made digs at her for 'not making an effort' to treat him the way he 'deserves' to be treated.

The author continues that since she wasn't invited to her in-laws' for Christmas, she had no reason to wake up early, thus she didn't set an alarm the morning her husband was meant to catch his flight. That said, her husband didn't set an alarm either, and ended up sleeping in and missing his flight.

The author explains that she didn't wake her husband up for his flight because she was also sleeping at the time. She was awoken by her husband 'freaking out and yelling at her for being petty' because she ‘hadn't woken him up’ to make sure he got to the airport.

What do you think? Is the husband absolutely ridiculous for blaming his wife for not waking up on time, and the author should seriously consider whether or not she actually wants to be married to a man with so little respect for her? Or would any good wife who actually cared about her husband have set an alarm to wake herself up just to ensure that her husband also got up on time?