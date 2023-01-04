Pregnant Woman Horrified After Family Disappointment Over Unborn Child's Gender

What is a person to do when a gender reveal goes horribly wrong?

Though people have been having babies since the beginning of time, something that has grown in popularity is the gender reveal party .

Finding out the gender of a baby can be either a very exciting moment, or for others a disappointing one .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman who is expecting her third child is gobsmacked by her family's reaction to the baby's gender.

A Mumsnet post published on December 21st, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has collected over 115 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that she is pregnant with her third child, which she and her husband have agreed will be their final baby. Though she is very excited, her family has not reacted as she expected.

She just recently found out the gender of her child, which is a boy. Her two other children are also boys so they're just not going to end up having a daughter. She also adds the context that she suffered from several miscarriages in the past, so she and her husband are happy with ‘any healthy pregnancy’.

She admits that she would have liked to have a daughter, but she accepts that this isn't in the cards for her, and she's just happy that their unborn son is healthy.

What is considered an inappropriate reaction to a gender reveal?

With that said, The author's real issue is with how other people have been reacting to her announcement of having another boy. Though she feels that it's reasonable for she herself to feel ‘a little sad’ about not having a daughter, she's been very put off by how many people have had 'nothing but negative comments and outpourings of sympathy because she's having another boy'.

She feels rather deflated because nobody seems to be happy for her since she's having another boy. For this reason, she stopped sharing the gender with other people in her life. She says it's gotten so bad that ‘not one person has congratulated her’ following the gender reveal, which she thinks is rather upsetting.

What do you think? Is it entirely justified for people to express their sentiments when it comes to a pregnant woman's gender reveal announcement? Or is a baby a wonderful thing that should always be celebrated, regardless of its gender and the reproductive parts it's born with?