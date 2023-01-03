'Bridezilla' Shamed for Uninviting Guest After Asking 'Innocent' Question

What is a good reason to uninvite a guest from a wedding?

Building a guest list for a wedding is never easy , especially when guests seem to have their own desires or inquiries about the big day.

Though it's reasonable to ban people from a wedding if they are being toxic, some brides and grooms can take a situation too far if they are projecting their frustrations on an innocent bystander.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride uninvites a guest from her wedding after they ask her a simple question.

A Mumsnet post published on December 28th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has collected over 230 comments on the platform.

The author begins by explaining that she was invited to a friend's wedding, but recently asked a question about the event that ended up getting her banned from the wedding.

She clarifies that when the engagement was first announced, the bride asked the author if her 8-year-old daughter would be the flower girl at their 'destination wedding'. However, several weeks later, the author heard from a friend that their wedding was going to be ‘child-free’, which was a confusing contradiction.

She decided to just ask the bride directly. The bride immediately became ‘very defensive’, and it then came to light that the child-free wedding also meant that the author's 8-year-old daughter was no longer invited.

How important is clear communication when it comes to planning a wedding?

This was fine by the author, as she actually ‘prefers’ child-free weddings, but she was then contacted by the bride who told her that she had ‘pressed the no-kids issue too far’ and was causing stress for them.

The author was then promptly uninvited from the wedding, and both the bride and groom unfriended and blocked her on all social media. Though the author did email an apology for causing them stress, she states that the reply from the bride has led her to assume that she 'doesn't want the author in her life anymore'.

What do you think? Did the author go too far by inquiring about the child-free wedding situation, especially as the bride had already asked for her 8-year-old to be the flower girl? Or was the lack of communication in this situation the real problem, and the author did nothing wrong by asking for clarification on a very legitimate question?