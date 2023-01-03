Mother-in-Law Demands 'Weekly Sleepovers' with Son and Family to 'Help' with Grandkids

Gillian Sisley

What is asking too much if someone is offering to help with childcare?

Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

Raising children takes around-the-clock care as well as commitment to see through to the end. For a lot of parents, they will find that they don't have much time to themselves, and would really benefit from some help with child care.

That said, access to affordable child care is a growing issue in North America, with two-income households even finding it difficult to afford daycare costs. It's not uncommon for parents to turn to other family members for assistance in the childcare department.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother-in-law happily offers to help with her grandchildren, but only under the condition that she can sleep over at her son's home once a week.

A Mumsnet post published on December 14th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek, has collected over 200 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that her mother-in-law is unfortunately widowed, and is also a retired woman in her 60s. She clarifies that while the two do get along well, they’re still 'two very different people'.

Her mother-in-law is a 40-minute drive away, and is a 'nervous driver'. For this reason, she won't drive at night, or in bad weather. The author also explains that ever since she had her first child, each week her mother-in-law had been coming over one time per week to 'help out'.

Though this started out as a ‘casual arrangement’, her mother-in-law has been suffering from depression since the death of her husband, and she ‘doesn't really have any other friends’ or hobbies. For this reason, the weekly visits have been growing in length, frequency, as well as time spent at the house over the years. And because she's driven 40 minutes from her home, she doesn't want to drive back at night, and will often end up staying ‘two nights per week’ at the author's home.

How much time is too much with an in-law?

The author is finding this arrangement ‘stifling’, as she can't go ahead and make plans with other people or attend any regular baby groups. She now has a 7-month-old son, but her mother-in-law will still arrive unannounced and end up staying for several days.

And though the mother-in-law feels that she's ‘helping’, the author explains that she needs the most help with her newborn son and around the house, however, her mother-in-law will take her granddaughter ‘out to the park’ rather than staying and helping the author in the home. This has left the author feeling ‘very alone and depressed’, and she's unsure how to tell her mother-in-law that she needs more space and freedom to live her life.

What do you think? Is it entirely reasonable for the grandmother to sleep over two nights in a row if she's offering to help with free childcare? Or is the grandmother being selfish in hanging around just because she wants to, and doesn't really seem to be doing much helping at all?

