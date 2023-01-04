Mother Refuses to Invite Partner of Godmother to Baby Baptism

Is it wrong to exclude a long-time partner of a loved one from an important event?

It doesn't matter which culture a person comes from, when newborn babies are concerned, there are always traditions or rituals that come into play.

For the Christian faith, a very common tradition is to have the child baptized in a church. Part of this tradition also involves choosing godparents for a child.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a young couple refused to invite their godmother's partner to their son's baptism, which deeply upsets her.

A Mumsnet post published on December 20th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek, has collected over 115 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that her young son is meant to be getting baptized very soon, and she has been reaching out to loved ones and family to invite them to the event.

However, though her close friend has agreed to be the godmother of her baby, the author has refused the godmother's request to bring her boyfriend along to the baptism.

The author explains that her friend lives 5 hours away by train, and that though her friend has been with her boyfriend for over a year, the author has not met him before.

What is the etiquette when it comes to extending invites to events?

She justifies her decision by stating that they want to ‘keep the guest list at a minimum’ for the baptism, and that because the godmother and her boyfriend don't live together, she feels the relationship doesn't qualify to make the list.

Though the godmother has already expressed that she would like for the author to meet her boyfriend the next time she visits, the author is unwilling to use the baptism as that opportunity for this introduction. The godmother is extremely upset that she is not able to bring her partner along to introduce to her loved ones, and be present for the baptism of her godson.

What do you think? Are the author's reasons for not wanting to invite the boyfriend justified, and she can invite whoever she wants? Or do her reasons seem quite weak and judgmental, and the author's choice to ban the boyfriend from the event is unreasonable?

