Pregnant Mom Horrified After Elderly Couple Tells Her to 'Shut Child Up' on Recent Flight

Is it unacceptable for children to be loud on a flight?

Traveling can be stressful under the best of circumstances , and this is even more so the case when it comes to taking a plane to one's destination.

With planes already being rather uncomfortable, for some their worst nightmare is being stuck on a long flight with a loud, crying baby or two.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an elderly couple tells a woman to shut up her child on a flight, though the child isn’t fussing at all.

Is it unacceptable for children to be loud on a flight?

A Mumsnet post published on December 15th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has collected over 140 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that life has been ‘very stressful’ for her recently. Her work contract didn't get renewed, she's having a difficult pregnancy, and there's been a lot of financial struggles.

For example, the author and her husband had to sell their home and move in with her mother because they were struggling to make ends meet.

For this reason, the couple booked a few relaxing days in Spain just to ‘get away from all of the stress’ from the last few months, and traveled with their 18-month-old son. Her son is usually a ‘delightful passenger’, and they've never had issues with him traveling before.

When should a person complain about a child on a plane?

The author goes on to explain that the flight was 3 and 1/2 hours, and everything was going fine until an ‘unpleasant’ elderly couple started to harass the author and her child. Her son wasn't fussing or crying, however, the couple still complained about the child ‘kicking their seat’, and told them to ‘shut their 18-month-old up’ so that he didn't make any noise at all.

The elderly couple called the author an ‘irresponsible parent’ for ‘not being able to control her toddler’, who was just quietly playing on his iPad. The author even details, to her horror, that at one point the elderly man 'raised his elbow as if he was going to hit her son', and that was when another passenger stepped in and told the old man to 'calm down'.

What do you think? Did the author do anything wrong in this situation, and truly is an irresponsible parent? Or were the elderly couple just cruel, and were simply harassing the author and her family for existing, which isn't at all appropriate?