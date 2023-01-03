New Mom Furious with Mother-in-Law for Purchasing 'Controlling' Presents for 4-Month-Old

Is it ever wrong to purchase gifts for a child?

Having a newborn child can come with a lot of pressures, from having to establish boundaries with family members to finding a new groove and normal under new circumstances.

That said, finding an adjusted routine takes time and a lot of patience , and not every new parent can adapt to the situation quickly or effectively.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a new mother is frustrated with her mother-in-law who continues to buy gifts for their newborn child, even though they've asked her to stop.

A Mumsnet post published on December 13th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has collected over 180 comments on the platform.

The author begins by explaining that her second child was just born several months ago, and though this is meant to be a happy occasion it's become a bit of a complicated situation.

She adds the context that she doesn't have the best relationship with her mother-in-law, who has a history of ‘manipulative and controlling’ behavior, and she feels that these unsavory characteristics are coming out again with full force.

The author explains that her mother-in-law has been constantly bringing unwanted gifts over for their 4-month-old child, and though they've asked her to stop doing so, she just continues.

How involved should a grandparent be in their grandchildren's life?

The author adds that her mother-in-law will purchase items such as wipes, diapers, and other toiletries that are either not the right size or the right brand for their child. She explains that they've been ‘gracious’ with her mother-in-law, and while they've sometimes accepted gifts they want her to stop, but she won't stop bringing things over.

The author reiterates that they can afford all of these items, and they're frustrated that she's ‘never asked’ them what would be useful or needed. She feels that the whole situation is rubbing her the wrong way, but she's not sure if she's being reasonable or not.

What do you think? Is the author being silly for getting upset that her mother-in-law is purchasing baby items for her child to try and help out? Or is she right to feel paranoid, and there's clearly something more sinister going on here?