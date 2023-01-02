Mother Horrified After Discovering Doctors Overlook Baby's Serious Medical Condition

Should you always trust that doctors have the right answers?

When we’re sick, we turn to doctors and medical professionals to give us a diagnosis as well as a treatment so that we can go back to feeling like ourselves again.

However, not everyone has a positive experience with medical professionals , and in order to get to the root of their problems, they have to do their own research to get to the bottom of things.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman details how her persistence and own research led to discovering her child's serious medical condition, after she was brushed aside many times by professionals.

The author starts off by explaining that when she gave birth to her son Logan, she didn't even realize she was pregnant.

The author starts off by explaining that when she gave birth to her son Logan, she didn't even realize she was pregnant. Luckily, her mother was present when her water broke, and helped deliver the baby.

However, when Logan was finally delivered, he was having trouble breathing, and the author had to give him CPR. She would later learn that his difficulty breathing was due to a brain injury.

Though the author was scared by this, she still went out of her way to research his condition on her own, as well as join a support group. That was where she learned some symptoms of other conditions that would prove to be life-saving information down the road.

Logan was just a few months old when the author started to notice that he had developmental delays, and was making movements that didn't seem ‘normal’. That was when he was diagnosed with infantile spasms, and was put on a prescription.

How much should a parent push medical professionals if they feel something is wrong with their child?

But things didn't end there, and she still felt that Logan's medical conditions needed to be more attentively studied. Though she would take him to the emergency room regularly, she wasn't satisfied with the care he was getting, as most ER doctors told her ‘he was fine’. She then took him to another hospital that was 2 hours away, but still, she wasn't being received with the level of seriousness that she wanted.

That was when the author started to take her son to a children's hospital 12 hours away in Memphis, Tennessee. It was there that she met her son's current medical team. They acted right away, and were able to address Logan's medical needs and started the required therapy and rehabilitation to get mobility back after his relapse of infantile spasms.

The author stresses that it is beyond important for parents to do their research, advocate for their children, and not back down until every rock has been turned over. If this process taught her anything, it was that she needed to ‘trust her maternal instinct’, and that no one knows her child better than she does, which means if something is wrong she's going to be his best advocate.

What do you think? Is it ever a parent's place to question their doctor or a medical professional's opinion? Or is that neither here nor there, and if a parent is seriously concerned about their child, they shouldn't worry about etiquette and should do whatever they can to get to the bottom of what's going on?